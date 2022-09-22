AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 Declared at sbtet.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link To Download Scores Here

AP SBTET Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has announced the Andhra Pradesh SBTET Diploma results in online mode. Candidates can check their AP SBTET Diploma result 2022 on the official website - sbtet.ap.gov.in. The link to check the AP SBTET Diploma results link was activated at noon today.

They will have to use their pin and semester to download AP SBTET diploma results. As of now, while checking the result of AP SBTET, candidates may face login issues because the official portal is down. However, it is will soon be get rectified.

How To Check AP SBTET Result 2022?

Many candidates were waiting for AP SBTET diploma results. Finally, the authorities announced Andhra Pradesh SBTET result for various semesters in online mode. With these scorecard links activated, they can easily download and check their AP SBTET result 2022.

They will have to visit the official website - sbtet.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click - AP SBTET C20 Diploma Results and select the respective semester. A new login page will appear on the screen. Enter pin and semester, and the AP SBTET diploma results and score cards for C20 will be displayed.

What Login Credentials are required to check AP SBTET Result 2022?

In order to download their Andhra Pradesh SBTET 2022 result, candidates are required to keep their AP SBTET Diploma hall tickets ready as the login details will be mentioned it. As per the official website, candidates will have to use their pin and semester of respective exam to check their Andhra Pradesh SBTET results 2022 for Diploma 16 and Diploma 20. Also, the AP SBTET Diploma results 2022 link is down due to heavy traffic. However, candidates must not worry. They are advised to wait for a while, refresh and then check their SBTET Diploma results.

