TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates To Release on 27 September at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Hyderabad will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling dates and other related information soon on 27th September. The authorities will be conducting the TS ICET counselling 2022 for those candidates who have qualified and secured a rank in the entrance exam.

As officials have notified on the official website that - "TSICET-2022 Admissions counselling details will be made available in website https://tsicet.nic.in on 27-09-2022." Once available, candidates will be able to check the TS ICET counselling dates 2022 on the official website as well as here on this page.

TS ICET Counselling 2022

As per the last year's admission process, the Telangana ICET counselling process will include the following steps - registration, verification of documents, option entry, and allotment of seats. Those who will be shortlisted for the TS ICET counselling round will have to pay the specified fee.

While paying the TS ICET counselling registration fees, candidates have to log in by entering the registration number. After payment the TS ICET counselling fee, candidates have to go to the allotted centres for verification of documents. Now, they will have to enter their options of courses and colleges. Based on that and other criteria, candidates will be allotted seats.

List of MBA Colleges Accepting TS ICET 2022 Scores

S.No Name of colleges 1 JNTU School of Management 2 Department of Business Management, Telangana University, Nizamabad, Telangana 3 Balaji institute of technology and Science (BITS) Warangal 4 SR Engineering College Warangal 5 Badruka College PG Centre Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology

About Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is conducted to grant admission to MBA and MCA courses in the universities/institutes located in Telangana. Earlier, the TS ICET results were released on 27th August 2022. After the release of TS ICET rank cards for the successful candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

