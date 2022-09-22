University of Hyderabad Admission 2022 Starts For 5 Years Integrated PG Programmes Based on CUET Scores

University of Hyderabad Admission 2022 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply for UOH admission
|
5th October 2022
|
Availability of merit list for admission counselling
|
12th October 2022
|
Release of the list of selected candidates
|
18th October 2022
|
Date for payment of admission fees
|
18th to 25th October 2022
|
Availability of admission letter/admit card
|
27th October 2022
|
Commencement of classes
|
1st November 2022
University of Hyderabad Admission Application Form 2022
University of Hyderabad PG Programmes
|
S.No
|
List of programmes
|
1
|
5-Year Integrated M.Sc.(Mathematical Sciences)
|
2
|
5- Year Integrated MSc (Biology)
|
3
|
5- Year Integrated MA (Telugu)
|
4
|
5- Year Integrated MA (Economics)
|
5
|
5- Year Integrated MA (Political Science)
|
6
|
5- Year Integrated MA (Hindi)
|
7
|
5- Year Integrated MA (History)
|
8
|
5-Year Integrated MSc (Chemical Science)
|
9
|
5- Year Integrated MSc (Applied Geology)
|
10
|
5- Year Integrated MSc (Health Psychology)
|
11
|
5- Year Integrated MA (Language Sciences)
|
12
|
5- Year Integrated MA (Urdu)
|
13
|
5- Year Integrated MA (Sociology)
|
14
|
5- Year Integrated MOptom (Optometry)
|
15
|
5- Year Integrated MSc (Physics)
|
16
|
5- Year Integrated MA (Anthropology)
University of Hyderabad 2022 Admission Counselling
