University of Hyderabad Admission 2022 Starts For 5 Years Integrated PG Programmes Based on CUET Scores

University of Hyderabad Admission 2022: As per the latest updates, the University of Hyderabad (UOH) has released the application window for admission to 5-year integrated postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can apply for University of Hyderabad admission 2022.

They will have to register for UOH admission to integrated five-year PG programmes at uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in. As per the released schedule, the last date for submitting the UOH admission application form is 5th October 2022. The university will release the merit list for admission counselling on 12th October.

University of Hyderabad Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for UOH admission 5th October 2022 Availability of merit list for admission counselling 12th October 2022 Release of the list of selected candidates 18th October 2022 Date for payment of admission fees 18th to 25th October 2022 Availability of admission letter/admit card 27th October 2022 Commencement of classes 1st November 2022

University of Hyderabad Admission Application Form 2022

Candidates can fill up the UOH admission application form at acad.uohyd.ac.in. Along with this, they will have to upload these documents - scanned copies of certificates/marksheets of Class 10 and 12, passport size photo and signature, transfer certificate and category certificates if applicable. Further, they will have to pay the application fees as per their categories. As per the notification released, candidates belonging to the General category have to pay Rs. 600 whereas those from EWS, SC/ST/PWD have to pay Rs. 550, 400 and 275 respectively.

University of Hyderabad PG Programmes

S.No List of programmes 1 5-Year Integrated M.Sc.(Mathematical Sciences) 2 5- Year Integrated MSc (Biology) 3 5- Year Integrated MA (Telugu) 4 5- Year Integrated MA (Economics) 5 5- Year Integrated MA (Political Science) 6 5- Year Integrated MA (Hindi) 7 5- Year Integrated MA (History) 8 5-Year Integrated MSc (Chemical Science) 9 5- Year Integrated MSc (Applied Geology) 10 5- Year Integrated MSc (Health Psychology) 11 5- Year Integrated MA (Language Sciences) 12 5- Year Integrated MA (Urdu) 13 5- Year Integrated MA (Sociology) 14 5- Year Integrated MOptom (Optometry) 15 5- Year Integrated MSc (Physics) 16 5- Year Integrated MA (Anthropology)

University of Hyderabad 2022 Admission Counselling

As per the information provided, the admission counselling of UOH will be conducted in the order of merit based on the CUET scores, category-wise intake and the admission criteria specified by the University of Hyderabad. : Candidates shortlisted for admission counselling have to pay the prescribed fee at the Samarth portal. UOH seats will be allotted based on the merit and fees paid by the candidates. However, those who will not be allotted any seat after the counselling process will be refunded accordingly.

