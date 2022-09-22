Allahabad University UG Admissions 2022 from September Last Week, Check Details Here

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2022: Allahabad University will begin the UG Admission 2022 registrations by the last week of September 2022. The university will be conducting undergraduate admissions through the CUET UG 2022 scores. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams can visit the official website of Allahabad University to check the official notification and related details.

The notification regarding the Allahabad University UG Admissions 2022 will be released on the official website of the university. Students who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 Exams can visit the official website of Allahabad University to complete the registration and application for UG admissions.

CUET UG 2022 exams were conducted by the National Testing Agency for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities and other state universities which wish to adopt the CUET Admission model.

Notice regarding CUET pic.twitter.com/jX4qNxsRA9 — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) September 21, 2022

Central Universities like Delhi University, BHU, etc have already started the admission process for undergraduate course admissions. Students interested are required to visit the official website and apply for UG Admissions through the link provided on the official website.

The admissions will be conducted based on the Cutoffs set by the university for the different undergraduate programmes.

Allahabad University Admission Process

As mentioned earlier, candidates interested in applying for the undergraduate programmes at Allahabad University need to first visit the website and complete the registrations through the link provided on the official website. After registering candidates can submit the requisite fee and enter the choices as per their order of preference for the allotment process.

The allotment of seats for undergraduate admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students in the CUET UG 2022 Exams and the cutoff of the university.

