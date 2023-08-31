AP SSC Public Exam 2024 Application begins for private students, apply at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Public Exam 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has started the registration for the SSC examination for private students from today. Those who have failed once can register themselves for the AP SSC 2024 online at bse.ap.gov.in. The officials have stated that all once-failed private students have to enter their previous year's school roll number.

Further, the details of the respective students will be displayed, they may verify the details, and in case of any changes corrections can be made while filling out the AP SSC public examination 2024 online application.

How to register for the Manabadi AP SSC Exam 2024?

As per the updates, the AP 10th exam fee is exempted for the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) school students along with all PH category students and SC, and ST category candidates. Go through the steps to know how to apply for AP SSC exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link: Online application of SSC Public Examination 2024 for private candidates only

Step 3: Enter new school code under the user ID and password

Step 4: Select the previous year's roll number and details will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and submit

Step 6: Download the application form and save it for future reference

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year exam fees 2024 deadline released

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the deadline to deposit exam fees for first and second-year AP intermediate private students. They can now deposit the AP Inter exam fee for classes 11, and 12 to appear in the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year board exams 2024. In order to appear for AP Intermediate Public Examinations 2024, they have to deposit the exam fee in the principal office. The last date to pay the AP Inter Exam fee is September 30, 2023.

