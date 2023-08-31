AP Inter Exam 2024: Check last date for fee payment of Manabadi 1st, 2nd year for failed, discontinued students

AP Inter Exam 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the exam fee remittance last date for first and second-year AP intermediate failed private or discontinued students. They will have to pay the exam fee to appear in the AP inter 1st and 2nd year board exams 2024. To appear in the AP Intermediate Public examination - March 2024, they have to pay the exam fee in the principal office by September 30, 2023.

The school principals will have to deposit the amount to the BIEAP account through online transfer by October 3, 2023. The exam fee last date is applicable for both general and vocational AP inter 1st and 2nd year failed private or discontinued candidates.

Manabadi AP Inter Board Exam Fees 2024

Those who have to pay the fees can check the table below to know the amount payable to appear for BIEAP Public Exams 2024:

Specifications Fees Examination fee for theory papers for general/vocational courses(irrespective of number of papers) Rs 550 Examination fee for practicals of general courses (only for 2nd Year) /Vocational courses (for either 1st Year or 2nd Year) Rs 250 Examination fee for General / Vocational Bridge Course subjects (including Mathematics for BiPC Students) Rs 150 Examination fee for Theory Papers for General / Vocational courses (irrespective of number of papers) for both 1st year and 2nd year. Rs 1,100 Examination fee for practicals of vocational courses for both 1st year and 2nd year (irrespective of number of papers) Rs 500 Examination fee for general, vocational bridge course subjects(Includingmathematics for BiPC Students) for both 1st year and 2nd year Rs 300

Manabadi AP Inter Board Exam Fees 2024

Who have to pay BIEAP 1st, 2nd year exam fees?

Those paying the fees can make the payment online or through the College login in the JnanaBhumi portal, jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Check below to know who can pay the AP inter exam fees:

Failed or discontinued students who wish to appear with commerce or arts, humanities combinations only

Failed or discontinued students who wish to change their group from science to commerce or arts/ humanities combinations

Failed or discontinued students who wish to change their second language and passed students who have to appear for the additional second language

Those who have passed IPE with BiPC and wish to appear for Mathematics as additional subject

Also Read: Manipur HSE Class 12 Improvement Exam Schedule Released, Theory Exams From September 4