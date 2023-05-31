Assam HS First Year Admission 2023 Starts at DARPAN Portal, Get Details Here

  1. Home
Assam HS First Year Admission 2023 has started at the DARPAN portal. Students can apply for first-year courses for the academic year 2023-24. Check details here.

jagran josh
Updated: May 31, 2023 18:51 IST
Assam HS First Year Admission 2023 Starts
Assam HS First Year Admission 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has begun the application process for HS first-year admission in 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for admission will have to register through the DARPAN portal. The portal has been launched by AHSEC and is operational.

The authorities started the Assam HS First Year Admission 2023 on May 29. Students who have completed their HSLC exam this year can apply for the first-year courses for the academic year 2023-24. Assam higher education minister Ranoj Pegu has directed the students to apply through the DARPAN portal.

The official tweet reads, “Students seeking admission into the 1st year of Higher Secondary (HS) courses must apply to respective colleges & institutions through the DARPAN portal.”

Check Out Official Tweet Here

What After Completion of Assam HS First Year Admission 2023 Application Process?

Students must note that the offline admission process will commence in the first week of August. It will be open to only those who have completed the application process via the DARPAN portal. The Minister has also directed the institutions to follow the HS admission guidelines issued and confirm the applications only after the students have accepted the admission offer.

Once the application process is completed, the institutions will finalise them and upload the selection and waiting lists for  Assam HS First Year Admission 2023. It must be noted that students from other universities are not allowed to enroll at the schools that are listed on the DARPAN portal.

