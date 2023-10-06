Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023 Dates Revised, Seat Allotment Result on October 8

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has further revised the round 3 dates of Assam NEET PG counselling. The officials have added one more vacant seat to the seat matrix due to which the dates have been extended. Now, candidates can fill choices for round 3 by 6 pm today. The Assam NEET PG seat allotment result will be released on October 8, 2023.

They can check their allotment list for round 3 online at the official website: dme.assam.gov.in. Gauhati Medical College has reported another vacant seat in MD Medicine for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Earlier, five seats were added in different subjects by different colleges including Gauhati Medical College.

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the revised dates for Assam NEET PG counselling for round 3:

Events Dates Online filling of choices Up to October 6, 2023, till 6 pm Assam NEET PG choice-locking October 6, 2023, till 6 pm Processing of seat allotment October 7, 2023 Assam NEET PG Seat Allotment Result for Round 3 October 8, 2023 Reporting October 9, 2023 to October 10, 2023

How to check Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates are shortlisted for Assam PG medical admissions based on their preferences, state merit rank, available seats, reservation requirements, and other elements. Go through the steps to know how to check Assam NEET PG seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest section

Step 4: Now, click on Assam NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Step 5: A pdf will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

“This is for information of all concerned that an offline counselling for filling up 1 no. of sponsored seat in MD Psychiatry at LGB Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur for candidates of state health services is scheduled to be held on 7th October, 2023 (12 noon) at the office of the DME, Assam, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati-22. All the eligible state health service quota candidates may appear physically for the said counselling as per schedule.” DME said in an official notice.

