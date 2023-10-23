BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 Exam Dates Out; Check Complete Schedule Here

BBOSE Class 12 December 2022: Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee, Patna has released the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Class 12 December exam dates. According to the official schedule, the authorities will administer the theory exams between November 8 to November 24, 2023. On the other hand, the BBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be conducted from November 27 to December 1, 2023.
The BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 schedule has been released on the micro-blogging site X. The varsities will issue the BBOSE Class 12 Admit Cards from October 25, 2023 onwards. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming BBOSE Exam Date 2023 Class 12th exams must download the hall ticket on the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
Check out Official Tweet Here:
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/FlrL822Pox— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 20, 2023
BBOSE Admit Card 2022 will be issued to the students on the basis of corrections done in the application form and dummy state paper. Students have to key in login credentials to access the admission ticket. It is mandatory to carry a hall ticket to the exam hall as entry will not be given in its absence. Meanwhile, students can check out the BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 exam dates below.
BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 Schedule
Students can check out the BBOSE Exam Date Class 12 below:
|
Exam
|
Date
|
Hindi
|
November 8, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
November 9, 2023
|
Biology
|
November 10, 2023
|
Geography
|
November 11, 2023
|
Bangla
|
November 13, 2023
|
Arabic
|
November 14, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
November 14, 2023
|
Economics
|
November 16, 2023
|
Political Science
|
November 17, 2023
|
Physical education
|
November 21, 2023
|
Music
|
November 22, 2023
|
Business studies
|
November 23, 2023
|
Urdu
|
November 24, 2023
In order to get additional details, students can visit the official website of BSEB: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
Also Read: UK Board Exam 2024 Sample Papers Released, Get Direct Links Here