BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 Exam Dates Out; Check Complete Schedule Here

BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 exam dates are out. The exams will commence on November 8, 2023. Students can check out the complete schedule here.

Oct 23, 2023
BBOSE Class 12 December 2022: Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee, Patna has released the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Class 12 December exam dates. According to the official schedule, the authorities will administer the theory exams between November 8 to November 24, 2023. On the other hand, the BBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be conducted from November 27 to December 1, 2023. 

The BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 schedule has been released on the micro-blogging site X. The varsities will issue the BBOSE Class 12 Admit Cards from October 25, 2023 onwards. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming BBOSE Exam Date 2023 Class 12th exams must download the hall ticket on the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

BBOSE Admit Card 2022 will be issued to the students on the basis of corrections done in the application form and dummy state paper. Students have to key in login credentials to access the admission ticket. It is mandatory to carry a hall ticket to the exam hall as entry will not be given in its absence. Meanwhile, students can check out the BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 exam dates below.

BBOSE Class 12 December 2022 Schedule

Students can check out the BBOSE Exam Date Class 12 below:

Exam

Date

Hindi

November 8, 2023

Mathematics

November 9, 2023

Biology

November 10, 2023

Geography

November 11, 2023

Bangla

November 13, 2023

Arabic

November 14, 2023

Sanskrit

November 14, 2023

Economics

November 16, 2023

Political Science

November 17, 2023

Physical education

November 21, 2023

Music

November 22, 2023

Business studies

November 23, 2023

Urdu

November 24, 2023

In order to get additional details, students can visit the official website of BSEB: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

