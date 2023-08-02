  1. Home
BFUHS Results 2023 Announced For BSc Courses at examination.bfuhs.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Baba Farid University Result 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has announced the semester-wise results for the UG programmes. Students who have appeared for the university exams can download their results at examination.bfuhs.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 2, 2023 18:21 IST
Baba Farid University Result 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has declared the semester-wise result of the UG courses for the academic session 2023 in online mode. Students who have given the BSc 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year exams can check and get their scorecards by filling out the necessary login details at examination.bfuhs.ac.in

They need to enter the roll number and last three digits of the registration number in the result login window to get their scorecards. The University has announced the results of the BSc Nursing (Post Basic) 2nd Year, BSc Nursing (Post Basic) 1st Year, and BSc (MLT)(NS19) 3rd Year exams.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences University Result Latest Updates & News: BSc Nursing(NS21) 2nd semester, BDS 2nd Prof, BPT 1st year, BSc(MED)(APB) 3rd year exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Direct Links 

BSc Nursing (Post Basic) 2nd Year

Click Here

BSc Nursing (Post Basic) 1st Year

Click Here

BSc (MLT)(NS19) 3rd Year

Click Here

BFUHS University Result 2023 Login window

Candidates can check the image of the result login window below:

How to download BFUHS result 2023 online?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check their BFUHS even semester results in online mode. 

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of BGUHS university: examination.bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links mentioned on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the view result 

Step 4: The new result login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Enter necessary details such as roll number and last three digits of registration number
Step 6: Submit and download the result scorecard for future use

