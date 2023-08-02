Delhi University BTech Seat Allotment List 2023 Today, Know How to Check Here

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first allotment list for admission to BTech today, August 2, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have registered and applied for the BTech admissions 2023 can check and download their first-round seat allotment status by entering the necessary login details from the official website - engineering.uod.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, the first seat allotment result will be made available for the candidates on August 2, 2023, at 5 pm. The unreserved, OBC-NCL, EWS candidates are required to report to the FoT for physical verification of the certificates/ documents from August 3 to 5, 2023, (from 10 am to 4 pm).

DU BTech Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the DU BTech admissions 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Unreserved, OBC-NCL, EWS candidates to report to FoT for physical verification of the certificates/ documents August 3 to 5, 2023, (from 10 am to 4 pm) SC, ST candidates to report to FoT for physical verification of documents August 7 to 8, 2023 (from 10 am to 4 pm) PwD, CW, KM, Orphan, single girl child candidates to report to FoT for physical verification of documents August 9, 2023 (from 10 am to 4 pm) Last date of online payment of fees by the candidate August 10, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Window to upgrade August 11 (from 5 pm) to 12, 2023 (till 5 pm)

How to check Delhi University BTech first allocation status 2023 online?

Delhi University will issue the first seat allocation list for BTech admissions in online mode. Candidates who have applied for engineering admissions can check the allotment list once available by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University - engineering.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the engineering admission portal and enter all the login details as asked

Step 3: The DU BTech first allocation list 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the list and download it for future use

