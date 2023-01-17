BHU Records More Than 250 International Enrolments, Highest in Recent Years, Check Details Here

BHU Admissions 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) at Varanasi made a record of as many as 276 international enrollments in the academic year 2022-23. Currently, the strength of international students at the university is around 551 with students who have taken admissions to various programmes such as Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Research and Short-term Certification or Diploma.

As per the official announcement, out of the total number of 276 students in the academic session 2022-23, 83 students have been enrolled under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship category whereas 193 students took admissions in the self-finance category. In order to achieve a higher number of enrolments of foreign students at BHI, the university took various measures and initiatives.

BHU Schemes for Foreign Students

Banaras Hindu University introduced a new scheme of granting a scholarship of amount Rs. 72,000 each year to all international students who do not have any scholarship so far. As per this newly launched scheme norms, students who will receive a lesser amount as scholarships will be provided with the difference amount.

Moreover, the university appointed a boys' hostel for international students with 400 seats. This hostel is equipped with all the facilities required in today's modern world such as spacious living rooms with attached kitchens and bathrooms, wi-fi, pantry, laundry, gym, indoor games facilities, conference room, common dining area of about 125 seating capacity, CCTV surveillance and constant security along with free medical facility for the enrolled students.

BHU Hostels Development

For the efficient development of the hostels for international girl students, the previous boys' hostel has been converted into a girls’ hostel and 176 seats have been added. In addition to this, the existing international girls’ hostel has a capacity of 62 students. The newly established BHU international girls’ hostel is almost completed by the concerned authorities however 200 rooms offering 400 seats need to be added.

The new BHU complex will be properly furnished with modern amenities. A BHU Coordinator at the International Centre, SVS Raju spoke about the Education for International Students, he proclaims that the institution is determined to assist as well as support foreign students in the admission process. Also, foreign students will be equipped with further help in the completion of registration formalities. He further said that BHU offers higher education of international standards at a very reasonable cost as the programme fees as compared to other institutions.

