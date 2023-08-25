  1. Home
BHU UG 8th Merit List 2023 Released, Know How to Download PDF Here

BHU UG Merit List 2023: BHU has issued the round 8th allocation results 2023 for UG courses in online mode. Candidates can download the cut-off pdf at bhuonline.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 25, 2023 10:45 IST
BHU UG Merit List 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the regular 8th and final round course allocation results 2023 for undergraduate programmes in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for the BHU UG counselling rounds 2023 can check and download the cut-off pdf for BHU UG 8th round by visiting the official website - bhuonline.in.

As per the given details, shortlisted candidates can make the fee payment by August 25, 2023, (5.59 pm). The BHU UG round 8 merit list 2023 has important details mentioned on it. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to download the merit list pdf.

BHU UG Round 8th Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the BHU UG merit list 2023 for round 8

The BHU UG final round of seat allocation result 2023 includes the below-given details provided on it. 

  • Serial number
  • Exam group
  • Course name
  • Location
  • Quota
  • Minimum NTA score

How to download the BHU UG 8th merit list 2023 pdf online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the BHU UG regular and final round 8th merit list 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of BHU - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the BHU UG admission portal 

Step 3: Click on the cutoff UG program round 8 direct link available 

Step 4: A new pdf will be open on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it 

Step 6: Download it for future use

BHU UG Admissions 2023: Documents required for physical verification 

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the BHU UG admissions 2023 are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them at the time of the physical verification to their allotted colleges. 

  • BHU UG admit card 
  • Marksheet of classes 10th and 12th
  • Transfer/ Migration certificate
  • Sports category certificate
  • Certificate for sons/ daughters of permanent employees/ re-employed/ retired/ deceased employees of BHU

