BHU UG 8th Merit List 2023 Released, Know How to Download PDF Here

BHU UG Merit List 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the regular 8th and final round course allocation results 2023 for undergraduate programmes in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for the BHU UG counselling rounds 2023 can check and download the cut-off pdf for BHU UG 8th round by visiting the official website - bhuonline.in.

As per the given details, shortlisted candidates can make the fee payment by August 25, 2023, (5.59 pm). The BHU UG round 8 merit list 2023 has important details mentioned on it. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to download the merit list pdf.

BHU UG Round 8th Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the BHU UG merit list 2023 for round 8

The BHU UG final round of seat allocation result 2023 includes the below-given details provided on it.

Serial number

Exam group

Course name

Location

Quota

Minimum NTA score

How to download the BHU UG 8th merit list 2023 pdf online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the BHU UG regular and final round 8th merit list 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of BHU - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the BHU UG admission portal

Step 3: Click on the cutoff UG program round 8 direct link available

Step 4: A new pdf will be open on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download it for future use

BHU UG Admissions 2023: Documents required for physical verification

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the BHU UG admissions 2023 are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them at the time of the physical verification to their allotted colleges.

BHU UG admit card

Marksheet of classes 10th and 12th

Transfer/ Migration certificate

Sports category certificate

Certificate for sons/ daughters of permanent employees/ re-employed/ retired/ deceased employees of BHU

Also Read: CS Professional, Executive Result June 2023 Today, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

