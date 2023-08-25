  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICSI Professional Result June 2023 Declared, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

ICSI Professional Result June 2023 Declared, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

ICSI CS Professional Result 2023: ICSI has released the ICSI CS professional exam results today, August 25, 2023. Candidates can check and download their respective results at icsi.edu. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 11:09 IST
CS Professional Result June 2023
CS Professional Result June 2023

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional June 2023 session result today, August 25, 2023. Candidates can check their results and download the online mark sheet through the link - icsi.edu.

To check the CS professional results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to get their results.

ICSI CS Professional June Result 2023 - Direct Link 
All India Provisional Merit List - Professional Programme - Direct Link
Top 3 Rank Holders - Professional Programme

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date and Time

Candidates can check the release date and time  of the ICSI CS executive and professional exam results in the table given below:

Exam 

Release date and time

CS Professional result 

August 25, 2023 at 11 am (Announced)

Executive result 

August 25, 2023 at 2 pm

How to download ICSI CS June result 2023 scorecard online?

The ICSI CS  professional exam results for the June session 2023 can be checked online. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the results. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS  - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the professional result 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login details as asked

Step 4: The CS  professional results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the ICSI CS professional result for June session 2023 for further use

Also Read: ICSI to conduct CS Professional exam under new syllabus in June 2024, check details here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023