ICSI Professional Result June 2023 Declared, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional June 2023 session result today, August 25, 2023. Candidates can check their results and download the online mark sheet through the link - icsi.edu.

To check the CS professional results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to get their results.

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date and Time

Candidates can check the release date and time of the ICSI CS executive and professional exam results in the table given below:

Exam Release date and time CS Professional result August 25, 2023 at 11 am (Announced) Executive result August 25, 2023 at 2 pm

How to download ICSI CS June result 2023 scorecard online?

The ICSI CS professional exam results for the June session 2023 can be checked online. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the professional result 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login details as asked

Step 4: The CS professional results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the ICSI CS professional result for June session 2023 for further use

