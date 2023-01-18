BHU Witnessed Highest Enrollment of Foreign Students in Last Five Years, Check Details Here

Enrollment of International Students: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, revealed the status of the number of international students enrolled at BHU and announced that it has been the highest in the last five years. As per the recent updates, the current strength of the international students studying at BHU, Varanasi stood at 551, with students applying in various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG), research, part-time certificate, and diploma programmes.
The BHU University has recorded an increase in the number of total enrollments of international students in the academic year 2022-2023. However, the maximum number of international students have opted for Agricultural Sciences courses at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.
#BanarasHinduUniversity has received the highest number of enrolments from international students during the academic year 2022-23 up to the first week of January. There have been 276 enrolments so far, the highest in last five years. @VCofficeBHU pic.twitter.com/HKkhmun2ZM— BHU Official (@bhupro) January 17, 2023
According to the official data revealed by the BHU, the increase in the enrollment of International students during the last five years is mentioned in the below-given table.
Academic Year
Self-Financed
ICCR
Total
2018-2019
119
22
141
2019-2020
109
23
132
2020-2021
90
12
102
2021-2022
116
4
120
2022-2023 (till date)
193
83
276
The faculty-wise details of the International students who have enrolled in the various programmes at the BHU, is given in the table below.
Faculty
Total Number of Students
Agricultural Sciences
92
Medical Sciences
3
Management Studies
8
Science
92
Commerce
76
Arts
106
Education
5
Performing Arts
18
Law
19
Visual Arts
33
Social Science
47
S.V.D.V.
3
Total
551
BHU's Initiatives to Boost Enrollment of International Students
As per the recent updates, Banaras Hindu University has taken many initiatives to increase the enrollment of foreign students. The BHU launched a scheme of providing Rs 72,000 per year as its scholarship to all international students who don't have any kind of scholarship.
However, those students who are receiving a lesser amount as the scholarship will be given different amounts by the varsity. The University has recently ordered a dedicated boy's hostel with a capacity of 400 international students.
