    BHU Witnessed Highest Enrollment of Foreign Students in Last Five Years, Check Details Here

    The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, revealed the data of the international students enrolled at BHU and said that it has been the highest in the last five years. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 18, 2023 13:10 IST
    Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
    Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

    Enrollment of International Students: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, revealed the status of the number of international students enrolled at BHU and announced that it has been the highest in the last five years. As per the recent updates, the current strength of the international students studying at BHU, Varanasi stood at 551, with students applying in various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG), research, part-time certificate, and diploma programmes.

    The BHU University has recorded an increase in the number of total enrollments of international students in the academic year 2022-2023. However, the maximum number of international students have opted for Agricultural Sciences courses at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

    Check the Tweet below:

