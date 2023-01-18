BHU Witnessed Highest Enrollment of Foreign Students in Last Five Years, Check Details Here

Enrollment of International Students: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, revealed the status of the number of international students enrolled at BHU and announced that it has been the highest in the last five years. As per the recent updates, the current strength of the international students studying at BHU, Varanasi stood at 551, with students applying in various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG), research, part-time certificate, and diploma programmes.

The BHU University has recorded an increase in the number of total enrollments of international students in the academic year 2022-2023. However, the maximum number of international students have opted for Agricultural Sciences courses at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

Check the Tweet below:

#BanarasHinduUniversity has received the highest number of enrolments from international students during the academic year 2022-23 up to the first week of January. There have been 276 enrolments so far, the highest in last five years. @VCofficeBHU pic.twitter.com/HKkhmun2ZM — BHU Official (@bhupro) January 17, 2023