Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Get Download Link

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2022: As per the recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will issue the admit card for the BSEB 10th Compartment cum Special exams 2022 tomorrow on 22nd April 22, 2022. The BSEB admit cards for the practical exams and internal assessment will be released on the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Also, the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental admit card has to be downloaded by the schools only. As per the official notice issued by BSEB, the head of schools are required to download the admit card by using the required login credentials. The BSEB Matric Compartment cum Special Exams 2022 will be held from 5th to 9th May 2022.

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Admit Card 2022

Students must note that the admit cards will be provided to them by their respective schools once they are signed by the heads of the schools and principals. In case any problem is faced while downloading the admit cards, schools can contact BSEB through the helpline numbers mentioned in the notice above.

How To Download Bihar Board 10th Compartment cum Special Exams Admit Card 2022?

Only school heads will be able to download the BSEB 10th compartmental exam. To download the admit card, school heads will have to go to the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Then they will have to click on the relevant link to download BSEB 10th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 admit cards. A new page will appear on the screen and they will have to enter their school ID and password into it. Now, download the BSEB 10th admit card for compartmental exam 2022.

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Admit Card 2022 for Theory Papers

After the practical exams, the admit card for the BSEB 10th Compartment cum Special Exams 2022 for theory can be expected soon on the official website. Schools must have the admit card for the BSEB Matric Compartment Exams 2022 stamped, signed and verified before distributing them to the students.

