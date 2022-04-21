CBSE Board Exam 2022 Cancellation: Parents, Students in Delhi raise concerns about 10th, 12th Exams as COVID Cases Surge

CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 Cancellation: As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 1000 mark per day, parents and students have raised concerns around the upcoming CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the Term 2 Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from 26th April 2022. With just a handful of days left for the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 to begin, some parents and students have called for cancellation of the board exams citing safety concerns.

1000+ Fresh COVID Cases in Delhi

In the last one week, Delhi and its surrounding satellite towns of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad have reported rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. In fact, nearly after 40 days, the count of fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1000 mark. On 20th April, the national capital reported 1009 fresh cases reported. On similar lines, Haryana has also seen an up-tick in the number of COVID-19 cases at 361 fresh cases. The rapid rise of cases coincides with the start of the CBSE Board Exam 2022 from 26th July.

Although majority of the COVID-19 cases being reported now in Delhi and NCR are of mild nature with very few patients requiring hospitalizations, many parents and students are not convinced with this argument. Urging the Board to prioritize safety of the students, they have called for cancellation of CBSE Board Term 2 Exam 2022.

Delhi Just the Start, Cases May Rise Nationally Soon, say PArents

Citing safety concerns for their children, a parent had noted that in all three prior waves of COVID, the cases initially were reported from major cities like Delhi and its surrounding Noida and Gurugram and soon they spread across the country. Given the infectious nature of the virus, it is imperative that holding CBSE Term 2 Exams amid such sharp rise in COVID-19 cases may lead to infections among the students during the exam.

#cancelboardexam2022 #cbseterm2 @cbseindia29 @SafeStudentsss

Did CBSE officials forgot what they have said in their first Circular that if the situation of TERM 2 changes; they will step up and choose as per different situations???? pic.twitter.com/OgPJwgJvs2 — Tanisaaaa (@Tanisha35287484) April 21, 2022

What if Student Contracts COVID mid-Exam?

Another group of parents have said that the future of the student might be jeopardized if they contract the virus mid exam, after appearing for the first few papers. Citing concerns over travel to the exam centre, parents have said that with candidates required to travel to the exam centre and share the same space with other students, it is highly likely that they might contract the virus. On similar lines, a few parents have also highlighted lapse in the precautionary guidelines and SOPs prescribed for schools and exam centres, which had led to identification of COVID-19 cases on school campuses recently.

https://t.co/QLG5UySYYP

Dear Students

We are going to education minister office regarding cancellation of Exam

So We need to submit data infront of authority that these students are demanding cancellation of exam

So please participate in this survey#cancelboardexam2022 — Nitin Verma (@NitinVe61105312) April 21, 2022

Will CBSE cancel 10th and 12th Board Exams?

While parents and students have raised valid concerns regarding safety and health, it is highly unlikely that CBSE Board cancels the Term 1 Exams. With all preparations completed, CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2022 will commence from 26th April and is likely to be held without any delay. The board has consulted several academic as well as health experts, who have recommended that exams be held as per schedule. However, schools and exam centres have been directed to be more vigilant and ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 precautionary measures and guidelines. Experts have also asked parents to help students remain calm and relaxed ahead of the exam and guide them to be more responsible towards their own safety.

Also Read: CBSE Board Term 2 Exam 2022: Delhi-NCR Schools Worried about increase in COVID Cases, Students Seek Cancellation