Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Release Date Soon, Check Toppers Cash Prize, Check Details Here

Bihar Board Result 12th: Bihar Board is expected to announce the BSEB Class 12 Results 2023 soon on BSEB website. The official notice regarding the exact date and time for the announcement of BSEB 12th Result will be announced by the board officials in the coming days. According to the latest updates, however, it is expected that the BSEB 12th Result 2023 will be announced by March 20, 2023.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the date and time for the BSEB class 12 Result. The BSEB result 2023 12th date and time will be confirmed by the board officials soon. The board will announce the results for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream students. This year approximately 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Examination in all three streams out of which 6,36,432 are female and 6,81,795 are male students.

Bihar board result 2023 will be announced on the BSEB official website. Candidates will be required to enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number in the result link on the official website.

Bihar Board Result 12th - Date and Time

Bihar Board will soon announce the date and time for the Bihar 12th result 2023. Candidates can however check the tentative schedule here.

Bihar Board Result 2023 Event Date BSEB 12th Exams February 1 to 11, 2023 BSEB 12th Exam Result 2023 March 20, 2023 BSEB 12th Compartment Exam To be announced soon

BSEB to offer Cash Rewards to Toppers of Class 10th, 12th

Bihar board or BSEB had offered cash rewards to meritorious students of Bihar Board class 10th and 12th in 2022. Hence, the same shall be done for this year's Bihar Board toppers as well. As per reports, BSEB shall offer a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh to those who secure 1st position, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. While the candidates who obtain 2nd prize in Bihar Board Class 12th shall receive a cash prize of Rs. 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e -book reader.

BSEB shall offer such prizes to the toppers of Bihar Board class 10th students as well. More details shall be updated on it soon.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

In 2022, over 13.45 Lakh students appeared for the BSEB 12th exams. The pass percentage for Bihar Board 12th result was 80.15%. Candidates can check the detailed statistics of the previous year's exams below.

Particulars Details Total Number of Students Appeared 13,45,939 Total Number of Students Passed 10,62,557 Total Pass Percentage 80.15% Percentage of Arts Students Passed 79.53% Percentage of Commerce Students Passed 90.38% Percentage of Science Students Passed 79.81%

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Rewards for Previous Year Toppers

Students who topped the BSEB 12th exams in 2022 were given Rs. 1,00,000, laptops Kindle E-Books. The rewards issued were as per the ranks secured by the students in the exams. Last year the board issues rewards to the top 5 students.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Previous Year Toppers

The list of students who topped the Bihar Board 12th Exams in 2022 from Science, Arts and Commerce is given below. The list of toppers has been provided stream-wise with the total marks and percentage secured.

Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Arts Toppers List

The following table displays the Bihar Board Class 12th Arts toppers list 2022. Sangam Raj bagged the 1st position by securing 96.40% in BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th.

Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Sangam Raj 482 96.40% 2 Shreya kumari 471 94.20% 3 Ritika Ratna 470 94.00% 4 Ratrani Kumari 469 93.80% 5 Sharafat Alam 466 93.20% 5 Mamta Kumari 466 93.20%

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Science Toppers List

The following table displays the list of toppers from the Science stream of Bihar Board Class 12th in 2022. Saurav Kumar topped the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam from Science stream with 94.40%.

Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Saurav Kumar 472 94.40% 1 Arjun Kumar 472 94.40% 2 Raj Kumar 471 94.20% 3 Sejal Kumari 470 94.00% 4 Vishnu Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Shubham Kumar Verma 469 93.80% 4 Sanjeet Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Laukesh Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Goutam Kumar Jha 469 93.80% 4 Swati Kumari 469 93.80% 5 Anshul Kumar 468 93.60% 5 Vidyanand Kumar 468 93.60% 5 Shivdayal Kumar 468 93.60%

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Topper List 2022

Ankit Kumar Gupta was Bihar Board Class 12th Topper 2022 from Commerce stream with 94.60%. The following table displays the Bihar Board Commerce toppers list 2022.

Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Ankit Kumar Gupta 473 94.60% 2 Vinit Sinha 472 94.40% 2 Piyush Kumar 472 94.40% 3 Muskan Singh 470 94.00% 3 Anjali Kumari 470 94.00% 4 Sudhanshu Ranjan 469 93.80% 5 MD Aaquib 468 93.60% 5 MD Intekhab Alam 468 93.60% 5 MD Ammar Ashhad 468 93.60% 5 Kamlesh Mukhiya 468 93.60%

