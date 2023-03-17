Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Release Date Soon, Check Toppers Cash Prize, Check Details Here

Bihar Board Result 12th: Bihar Board is expected to announce the BSEB Class 12 Results 2023 soon on BSEB website. The official notice regarding the exact date and time for the announcement of BSEB 12th Result will be announced by the board officials in the coming days. According to the latest updates, however, it is expected that the BSEB 12th Result 2023 will be announced by March 20, 2023.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the date and time for the BSEB class 12 Result. The BSEB result 2023 12th date and time will be confirmed by the board officials soon. The board will announce the results for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream students. This year approximately 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Examination in all three streams out of which 6,36,432 are female and 6,81,795 are male students.
Bihar board result 2023 will be announced on the BSEB official website. Candidates will be required to enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number in the result link on the official website.
Also Read: BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Toppers List
Bihar Board Result 12th - Date and Time
Bihar Board will soon announce the date and time for the Bihar 12th result 2023. Candidates can however check the tentative schedule here.
|Bihar Board Result 2023 Event
|Date
|BSEB 12th Exams
|February 1 to 11, 2023
|BSEB 12th Exam Result 2023
|March 20, 2023
|BSEB 12th Compartment Exam
|To be announced soon
BSEB to offer Cash Rewards to Toppers of Class 10th, 12th
Bihar board or BSEB had offered cash rewards to meritorious students of Bihar Board class 10th and 12th in 2022. Hence, the same shall be done for this year's Bihar Board toppers as well. As per reports, BSEB shall offer a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh to those who secure 1st position, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. While the candidates who obtain 2nd prize in Bihar Board Class 12th shall receive a cash prize of Rs. 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e -book reader.
BSEB shall offer such prizes to the toppers of Bihar Board class 10th students as well. More details shall be updated on it soon.
BSEB 12th Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics
In 2022, over 13.45 Lakh students appeared for the BSEB 12th exams. The pass percentage for Bihar Board 12th result was 80.15%. Candidates can check the detailed statistics of the previous year's exams below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Total Number of Students Appeared
|
13,45,939
|
Total Number of Students Passed
|
10,62,557
|
Total Pass Percentage
|
80.15%
|
Percentage of Arts Students Passed
|
79.53%
|
Percentage of Commerce Students Passed
|
90.38%
|
Percentage of Science Students Passed
|
79.81%
BSEB 12th Result 2023: Rewards for Previous Year Toppers
Students who topped the BSEB 12th exams in 2022 were given Rs. 1,00,000, laptops Kindle E-Books. The rewards issued were as per the ranks secured by the students in the exams. Last year the board issues rewards to the top 5 students.
BSEB 12th Result 2023: Previous Year Toppers
The list of students who topped the Bihar Board 12th Exams in 2022 from Science, Arts and Commerce is given below. The list of toppers has been provided stream-wise with the total marks and percentage secured.
Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Arts Toppers List
The following table displays the Bihar Board Class 12th Arts toppers list 2022. Sangam Raj bagged the 1st position by securing 96.40% in BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th.
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Total Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Sangam Raj
|
482
|
96.40%
|
2
|
Shreya kumari
|
471
|
94.20%
|
3
|
Ritika Ratna
|
470
|
94.00%
|
4
|
Ratrani Kumari
|
469
|
93.80%
|
5
|
Sharafat Alam
|
466
|
93.20%
|
5
|
Mamta Kumari
|
466
|
93.20%
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Science Toppers List
The following table displays the list of toppers from the Science stream of Bihar Board Class 12th in 2022. Saurav Kumar topped the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam from Science stream with 94.40%.
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Total Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Saurav Kumar
|
472
|
94.40%
|
1
|
Arjun Kumar
|
472
|
94.40%
|
2
|
Raj Kumar
|
471
|
94.20%
|
3
|
Sejal Kumari
|
470
|
94.00%
|
4
|
Vishnu Kumar
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Shubham Kumar Verma
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Sanjeet Kumar
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Laukesh Kumar
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Goutam Kumar Jha
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Swati Kumari
|
469
|
93.80%
|
5
|
Anshul Kumar
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
Vidyanand Kumar
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
Shivdayal Kumar
|
468
|
93.60%
Bihar Board 12th Commerce Topper List 2022
Ankit Kumar Gupta was Bihar Board Class 12th Topper 2022 from Commerce stream with 94.60%. The following table displays the Bihar Board Commerce toppers list 2022.
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Total Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Ankit Kumar Gupta
|
473
|
94.60%
|
2
|
Vinit Sinha
|
472
|
94.40%
|
2
|
Piyush Kumar
|
472
|
94.40%
|
3
|
Muskan Singh
|
470
|
94.00%
|
3
|
Anjali Kumari
|
470
|
94.00%
|
4
|
Sudhanshu Ranjan
|
469
|
93.80%
|
5
|
MD Aaquib
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
MD Intekhab Alam
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
MD Ammar Ashhad
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
Kamlesh Mukhiya
|
468
|
93.60%
Also Read: Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date Soon, Check BSEB Inter Pass Percentage and Statistics Highlights of Last Year