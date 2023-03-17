Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Release Date Soon, Check Toppers Cash Prize, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Bihar Board will be announcing the BSEB 12th Results soon. The date and time for the announcement of the result is expected soon. Board exam toppers of class 10th and 12th will be awarded cash prizes along with other rewards. Check details here.

Updated: Mar 17, 2023 22:22 IST
Bihar Board Result 12th: Bihar Board is expected to announce the BSEB Class 12 Results 2023 soon on BSEB website. The official notice regarding the exact date and time for the announcement of BSEB 12th Result will be announced by the board officials in the coming days. According to the latest updates, however, it is expected that the BSEB 12th Result 2023 will be announced by March 20, 2023. 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the date and time for the BSEB class 12 Result. The BSEB result 2023 12th date and time will be confirmed by the board officials soon. The board will announce the results for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream students. This year approximately 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Examination in all three streams out of which 6,36,432 are female and 6,81,795 are male students

Bihar board result 2023 will be announced on the BSEB official website. Candidates will be required to enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number in the result link on the official website. 

Bihar Board Result 12th - Date and Time

Bihar Board will soon announce the date and time for the Bihar 12th result 2023. Candidates can however check the tentative schedule here.

Bihar Board Result 2023 Event Date
BSEB 12th Exams February 1 to 11, 2023
BSEB 12th Exam Result 2023 March 20, 2023
BSEB 12th Compartment Exam To be announced soon

BSEB to offer Cash Rewards to Toppers of Class 10th, 12th

Bihar board or BSEB had offered cash rewards to meritorious students of Bihar Board class 10th and 12th in 2022. Hence, the same shall be done for this year's Bihar Board toppers as well. As per reports, BSEB shall offer a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh to those who secure 1st position, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. While the candidates who obtain 2nd prize in Bihar Board Class 12th shall receive a cash prize of Rs. 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e -book reader. 

BSEB shall offer such prizes to the toppers of Bihar Board class 10th students as well. More details shall be updated on it soon.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

In 2022, over 13.45 Lakh students appeared for the BSEB 12th exams. The pass percentage for Bihar Board 12th result was 80.15%. Candidates can check the detailed statistics of the previous year's exams below.

Particulars

Details

Total Number of Students Appeared

13,45,939

Total Number of Students Passed

10,62,557

Total Pass Percentage

80.15%

Percentage of Arts Students Passed

79.53%

Percentage of Commerce Students Passed

90.38%

Percentage of Science Students Passed

79.81%

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Rewards for Previous Year Toppers

Students who topped the BSEB 12th exams in 2022 were given Rs. 1,00,000, laptops Kindle E-Books. The rewards issued were as per the ranks secured by the students in the exams. Last year the board issues rewards to the top 5 students.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Previous Year Toppers

The list of students who topped the Bihar Board 12th Exams in 2022 from Science, Arts and Commerce is given below. The list of toppers has been provided stream-wise with the total marks and percentage secured.

Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Arts Toppers List

The following table displays the Bihar Board Class 12th Arts toppers list 2022. Sangam Raj bagged the 1st position by securing 96.40% in BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th. 

Rank

Student Name

Total Marks

Percentage

1

Sangam Raj

482

96.40%

2

Shreya kumari

471

94.20%

3

Ritika Ratna

470

94.00%

4

Ratrani Kumari

469

93.80%

5

Sharafat Alam

466

93.20%

5

Mamta Kumari

466

93.20%

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Science Toppers List

The following table displays the list of toppers from the Science stream of Bihar Board Class 12th in 2022. Saurav Kumar topped the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam from Science stream with 94.40%.

Rank

Student Name

Total Marks

Percentage

1

Saurav Kumar

472

94.40%

1

Arjun Kumar

472

94.40%

2

Raj Kumar

471

94.20%

3

Sejal Kumari

470

94.00%

4

Vishnu Kumar

469

93.80%

4

Shubham Kumar Verma

469

93.80%

4

Sanjeet Kumar

469

93.80%

4

Laukesh Kumar

469

93.80%

4

Goutam Kumar Jha

469

93.80%

4

Swati Kumari

469

93.80%

5

Anshul Kumar

468

93.60%

5

Vidyanand Kumar

468

93.60%

5

Shivdayal Kumar

468

93.60%

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Topper List 2022

Ankit Kumar Gupta was Bihar Board Class 12th Topper 2022 from Commerce stream with 94.60%. The following table displays the Bihar Board Commerce toppers list 2022.

Rank

Student Name

Total Marks

Percentage

1

Ankit Kumar Gupta

473

94.60%

2

Vinit Sinha

472

94.40%

2

Piyush Kumar

472

94.40%

3

Muskan Singh

470

94.00%

3

Anjali Kumari

470

94.00%

4

Sudhanshu Ranjan

469

93.80%

5

MD Aaquib

468

93.60%

5

MD Intekhab Alam

468

93.60%

5

MD Ammar Ashhad

468

93.60%

5

Kamlesh Mukhiya

468

93.60%

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

FAQ

When is the BSEB 12th Result Expected to be announced?

Bihar Board is expected to announce the Class 12 Board exam results by March 20, 2023.

Will the board announce the Toppers List?

Bihar Board will be announcing the list of students who have topped the exams stream wise after the board results are announced.
