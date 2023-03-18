Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon: Check Previous Years BSEB Inter Toppers Here

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results 2023 will be announced soon. It is expected that Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time will be released today on social media websites. Students can check their Bihar board 12th results 2023 on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also, as per some media reports, the BSEB Inter result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce is likely to be declared by March 20. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Along with the result, the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 toppers list will be released in the form of pdf for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. According to updates, the board has almost completed the verification of Bihar Board 12 toppers, based on this the officials will announce the result.

Updated as on March 18, 2023

Along with the result, Bihar Board will declare the list of Bihar Board 12th toppers 2023 list, pass percentage, and the number of female and male students who cleared the exam. Once the details regarding the release of the Bihar Board Inter result date and time releases, the same will be provided on this page.

Updated as on March 17, 2023

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List: Over 13 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the BSEB 12 result 2023. As of now, the board has not announced the Bihar result 2023 date. However, as per media reports, it is likely that Bihar board 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce will be declared by March 20, 2023. Along with the announcement of result, the board will also announce the Bihar Board 12th toppers list, pass percentage and other important details.

The Bihar Board 12 toppers list 2023 will be released by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore in the form of a pdf. Students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can use their roll number and roll code to download Bihar Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce.

Updated as on March 16, 2023

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Bihar Board 12th results by March 20, 2023. However, an official confirmation regarding BSEB 12th result 2023 date and time is still awaited. Along with the announcement of result, the board will also release Bihar Board 12th toppers 2023 list for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Once BSEB releases the Bihar Board 12th result 2023, students can then check their respective results on the official website of the board. This year, BSEB conducted the Class 12 board exams from February 1 to 11, 2023.

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon

As per last year's update, BSEB releases the Bihar Board 12 toppers list 2023 along with the BSEB result. It is expected that the BSEB class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce toppers list includes the following information - serial number, roll code, roll number, name, gender, school name, total marks and rank of the students. The same will be updated here on this page, once the BSEB 12 toppers list 2023 is released.

Previous Year's Bihar Board 12 Topper List

Till the officials release the stream-wise Bihar Board 12 toppers list, students can go through the Bihar Board topper's name of the last few years. Around 80.15% of students have cleared the exam. The overall percentage of girls was 81.28% whereas 76.66% boys pass in the Inter exam. Check stream-wise Bihar Board 12 toppers list below -

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Science

Last year, the Bihar Board 12th result was declared on March 16, 2022. A total of 79.81% qualified in Science stream. Students can check below BSEB 12 Science toppers -

Rank Student Name Percentage Total Marks 1 Saurav Kumar 94.40% 472 1 Arjun Kumar 94.40% 472 2 Raj Kumar 94.20% 471 3 Sejal Kumari 94.00% 470 4 Vishnu Kumar 93.80% 469 4 Shubham Kumar Verma 93.80% 469 4 Sanjeet Kumar 93.80% 469 4 Laukesh Kumar 93.80% 469 4 Goutam Kumar Jha 93.80% 469 4 Swati kumari 93.80% 469 5 Anshul Kumar 93.60% 468 5 Vidyanand Kumar 93.60% 468 5 Shivdayal Kumar 93.60% 468

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Arts

As per the updates, 79.53% of students passed in BSEB 12th Arts. Go through the table to know rank, marks and names of Bihar Board 12 Arts toppers of last year -

Rank Student Name Percentage Total Marks 1 Sangam Raj 96.40% 482 2 Shreya kumari 94.20% 471 3 Ritika Ratna 94.00% 470 4 Ratrani Kumari 93.80% 469 5 Sharafat Alam 93.20% 466 5 Mamta Kumari 93.20% 466

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Commerce

As per the data available, last year 79.53% of students passed in Bihar Board 12 Commerce stream. Check names and ranks of toppers below -

Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Ankit Kumar Gupta 473 94.60% 2 Vinit Sinha 472 94.40% 2 Piyush Kumar 472 94.40% 3 Muskan Singh 470 94.00% 3 Anjali Kumari 470 94.00% 4 Sudhanshu Ranjan 469 93.80% 5 MD Aaquib 468 93.60% 5 MD Intekhab Alam 468 93.60% 5 MD Ammar Ashhad 468 93.60% 5 Kamlesh Mukhiya 468 93.60%

Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers 2021

Students can go through the table to know the names of BSEB 12 Science toppers of last year -

Rank Name of toppers Marks 1 Sonali Kumar 471 2 Aman Raj 470 2 Naveen Kumar 470 3 MD Shakib 469 4 Kalpana Kumari 468 5 Piyanshu Raj 466

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers 2021

BSEB Class 12 stream-wise commerce toppers of the year 2021 has been provided in the table below. Check details -

Rank Names Marks 1 Sunanda Kumari 471 2 MD Chand 470 3 Priti Singh 468 3 MD Ehtsham 468 4 Shahina Banu 467 5 Shivani Kumari 465 5 Piyush Saha 465

Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers 2021

Students can check below Bihar Board 12 Arts toppers list 2021 from the table give below. The BSEB 12 Arts toppers list include names and marks of the students -

Rank Names Marks 1 Madhu Bharti 463 1 Kailash Kumar 463 2 Nandani Bharti 461 3 Abhishek Kumar 460 4 Sweta Rani 458 5 Shalvi Kumari 455 5 Priya Kumar 455

Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers List 2020

We have provided the list of toppers of BSEB 12 Science for 2020. Students can check the names and marks of Bihar Board 12th Science toppers -

Rank Student’s Name Total Marks 1 Neha Kumari 476 2 Vikky Kumar 474 2 Jahangeer Alam 474 3 Shivam Kumar Verma 473 3 Manish Kumar Jaiswal 473 4 Naveen Kumar 471 4 Gautam Kumar 471 4 Abhishek Suman 471 4 Shivani Sharma 471 4 Ujjawal Kumar 471 4 Jyotsana 471 4 Kishan Kumar 471 4 Kishan Kumar 471 5 Sushil Kumar Gupta 470 5 Shreya Kumari 470 5 Ankita Kumari 470

Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers List 2020

Students can check below the table to know the toppers of BSEB 12 Arts. The table has names and marks of the Bihar Board 12th Arts toppers 2020 -

Rank Name of the student Total Marks 1 Sakshi Kumar 474 2 Mukesh Kumar 470 3 Simpy Kumar 469 4 Rohit Paswan 465 4 Gyanodaya Kumar 465 4 Pooja Kumari 465 5 Naveen Kumar 464 5 Avdesh Kumar 464

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers List 2020

Students can check below the table to know the toppers of BSEB 12 Commerce 2020. Go through the table to check complete list -

Rank Names Total Marks 1 Kausar Fatima 476 1 Sudhanshu Narayana Chaudhary 476 2 Beauty Raj 474 2 Rahul Kumar 474 3 Karnal Kumar 473 4 Amit Kumar 472 5 Kunal Kumar 470 5 Sabiha Parveen 470 5 Yashwant Raj 470 5 Somya Bharti 470

