  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon: Check Previous Years BSEB Inter Toppers Here

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon: Check Previous Years BSEB Inter Toppers Here

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List: The Bihar School Examination Board releases the result along with the BSEB 12th toppers list.  The complete list of Bihar Board 12th toppers will be available at - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Till then, students can check last year's BSEB Inter stream-wise toppers list. 

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 18, 2023 14:57 IST
Get here the list of Bihar Board Toppers List of Last years
Get here the list of Bihar Board Toppers List of Last years

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results 2023 will be announced soon. It is expected that Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time will be released today on social media websites. Students can check their Bihar board 12th results 2023 on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also, as per some media reports, the BSEB Inter result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce is likely to be declared by March 20. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. 

Along with the result, the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 toppers list will be released in the form of pdf for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. According to updates, the board has almost completed the verification of Bihar Board 12 toppers, based on this the officials will announce the result. 

Updated as on March 18, 2023

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Release Date and Time Expected to be Out Today, Check All Details

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List Updates: Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board 12 results soon. Students can check their BSEB Inter result 2023 on the official website, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. It is expected that, Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time will be announced by today or tomorrow.  However, as of now, BSEB has not announced any update regarding the announcement of Bihar Board 12 result date and time.

Along with the result, Bihar Board will declare the list of Bihar Board 12th toppers 2023 list, pass percentage, and the number of female and male students who cleared the exam.  Once the details regarding the release of the Bihar Board Inter result date and time releases, the same will be provided on this page. 

Updated as on March 17, 2023 

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Expected BSEB Inter Release Date and Time Here

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List: Over 13 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the BSEB 12 result 2023. As of now, the board has not announced the Bihar result 2023 date. However, as per media reports, it is likely that Bihar board  12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce will be declared by March 20, 2023. Along with the announcement of result, the board will also announce the Bihar Board 12th toppers list, pass percentage and other important details. 

The Bihar Board 12 toppers list 2023 will be released by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore in the form of a pdf. Students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can use their roll number and roll code to download Bihar Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce. 

Updated as on March 16, 2023

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Bihar Board 12th results by March 20, 2023. However, an official confirmation regarding BSEB 12th result 2023 date and time is still awaited. Along with the announcement of result, the board will also release Bihar Board 12th toppers 2023 list for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Once BSEB releases the Bihar Board 12th result 2023, students can then check their respective results on the official website of the board. This year, BSEB conducted the Class 12 board exams from February 1 to 11, 2023.

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon

As per last year's update, BSEB releases the Bihar Board 12 toppers list 2023 along with the BSEB result. It is expected that the BSEB class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce toppers list includes the following information - serial number, roll code, roll number, name, gender, school name, total marks and rank of the students. The same will be updated here on this page, once the BSEB 12 toppers list 2023 is released. 

Previous Year's Bihar Board 12 Topper List 

Till the officials release the stream-wise Bihar Board 12 toppers list, students can go through the Bihar Board topper's name of the last few years. Around 80.15% of students have cleared the exam. The overall percentage of girls was 81.28% whereas 76.66% boys pass in the Inter exam. Check stream-wise Bihar Board 12 toppers list below -  

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Science 

Last year, the Bihar Board 12th result was declared on March 16, 2022. A total of 79.81% qualified in Science stream. Students can check below BSEB 12 Science toppers - 

Rank

Student Name

Percentage

Total Marks

1

Saurav Kumar

94.40%

472

1

Arjun Kumar

94.40%

472

2

Raj Kumar

94.20%

471

3

Sejal Kumari

94.00%

470

4

Vishnu Kumar

93.80%

469

4

Shubham Kumar Verma

93.80%

469

4

Sanjeet Kumar

93.80%

469

4

Laukesh Kumar

93.80%

469

4

Goutam Kumar Jha

93.80%

469

4

Swati kumari

93.80%

469

5

Anshul Kumar

93.60%

468

5

Vidyanand Kumar

93.60%

468

5

Shivdayal Kumar

93.60%

468

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Arts 

As per the updates, 79.53% of students passed in BSEB 12th Arts. Go through the table to know rank, marks and names of Bihar Board 12 Arts toppers of last year - 

Rank

Student Name

Percentage

Total Marks

1

Sangam Raj

96.40%

482

2

Shreya kumari

94.20%

471

3

Ritika Ratna

94.00%

470

4

Ratrani Kumari

93.80%

469

5

Sharafat Alam

93.20%

466

5

Mamta Kumari

93.20%

466

Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Commerce

As per the data available, last year 79.53% of students passed in Bihar Board 12 Commerce stream. Check names and ranks of toppers below - 

Rank

Student Name

Total Marks

Percentage

1

Ankit Kumar Gupta

473

94.60%

2

Vinit Sinha

472

94.40%

2

Piyush Kumar

472

94.40%

3

Muskan Singh

470

94.00%

3

Anjali Kumari

470

94.00%

4

Sudhanshu Ranjan

469

93.80%

5

MD Aaquib

468

93.60%

5

MD Intekhab Alam

468

93.60%

5

MD Ammar Ashhad

468

93.60%

5

Kamlesh Mukhiya

468

93.60%

Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers 2021

Students can go through the table to know the names of BSEB 12 Science toppers of last year - 

Rank

Name of toppers 

Marks

1

Sonali Kumar

471

2

Aman Raj

470

2

Naveen Kumar

470

3

MD Shakib

469

4

Kalpana Kumari

468

5

Piyanshu Raj

466

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers 2021

BSEB Class 12 stream-wise commerce toppers of the year 2021 has been provided in the table below. Check details - 

Rank

Names

Marks

1

Sunanda Kumari

471

2

MD Chand

470

3

Priti Singh

468

3

MD Ehtsham

468

4

Shahina Banu

467

5

Shivani Kumari

465

5

Piyush Saha

465

Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers 2021

Students can check below Bihar Board 12 Arts toppers list 2021 from the table give below. The BSEB 12 Arts toppers list include names and marks of the students - 

Rank

Names

Marks

1

Madhu Bharti

463

1

Kailash Kumar

463

2

Nandani Bharti

461

3

Abhishek Kumar

460

4

Sweta Rani

458

5

Shalvi Kumari

455

5

Priya Kumar

455

Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers List 2020

We have provided the list of toppers of BSEB 12 Science for 2020. Students can check the names and marks of Bihar Board 12th Science toppers - 

Rank

Student’s Name

Total Marks

1

Neha Kumari

476

2

Vikky Kumar

474

2

Jahangeer Alam

474

3

Shivam Kumar Verma

473

3

Manish Kumar Jaiswal

473

4

Naveen Kumar

471

4

Gautam Kumar

471

4

Abhishek Suman

471

4

Shivani Sharma

471

4

Ujjawal Kumar

471

4

Jyotsana

471

4

Kishan Kumar

471

4

Kishan Kumar

471

5

Sushil Kumar Gupta

470

5

Shreya Kumari

470

5

Ankita Kumari

470

Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers List 2020

Students can check below the table to know the toppers of BSEB 12 Arts. The table has names and marks of the Bihar Board 12th Arts toppers 2020 - 

Rank

Name of the student

Total Marks

1

Sakshi Kumar

474

2

Mukesh Kumar

470

3

Simpy Kumar

469

4

Rohit Paswan

465

4

Gyanodaya Kumar

465

4

Pooja Kumari

465

5

Naveen Kumar

464

5

Avdesh Kumar

464

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers List 2020

Students can check below the table to know the toppers of BSEB 12 Commerce 2020. Go through the table to check complete list - 

Rank

Names

Total Marks

1

Kausar Fatima

476

1

Sudhanshu Narayana Chaudhary

476

2

Beauty Raj

474

2

Rahul Kumar

474

3

Karnal Kumar

473

4

Amit Kumar

472

5

Kunal Kumar

470

5

Sabiha Parveen

470

5

Yashwant Raj

470

5

Somya Bharti

470

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 To Release Soon, Check Past Year BSEB Inter Result Date and Time Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

FAQ

When will Bihar Board release 2023 toppers list?

Bihar Board 12 toppers list 2023 will be released along with the result by March 20, 2023.

How does the BSEB prepare the Bihar Board 2023 toppers list from the result?

The toppers list of BSEB 12 is prepared based on the marks secured by the students in class 12th board exams.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023