Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon: Check Previous Years BSEB Inter Toppers Here

Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results 2023 will be announced soon. It is expected that Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time will be released today on social media websites. Students can check their Bihar board 12th results 2023 on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also, as per some media reports, the BSEB Inter result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce is likely to be declared by March 20. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Along with the result, the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 toppers list will be released in the form of pdf for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. According to updates, the board has almost completed the verification of Bihar Board 12 toppers, based on this the officials will announce the result.
Updated as on March 18, 2023
Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List Updates: Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board 12 results soon. Students can check their BSEB Inter result 2023 on the official website, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. It is expected that, Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time will be announced by today or tomorrow. However, as of now, BSEB has not announced any update regarding the announcement of Bihar Board 12 result date and time.
Along with the result, Bihar Board will declare the list of Bihar Board 12th toppers 2023 list, pass percentage, and the number of female and male students who cleared the exam. Once the details regarding the release of the Bihar Board Inter result date and time releases, the same will be provided on this page.
Updated as on March 17, 2023
Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List: Over 13 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the BSEB 12 result 2023. As of now, the board has not announced the Bihar result 2023 date. However, as per media reports, it is likely that Bihar board 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce will be declared by March 20, 2023. Along with the announcement of result, the board will also announce the Bihar Board 12th toppers list, pass percentage and other important details.
The Bihar Board 12 toppers list 2023 will be released by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore in the form of a pdf. Students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can use their roll number and roll code to download Bihar Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce.
Updated as on March 16, 2023
Bihar Board 12th Topper 2023 List: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Bihar Board 12th results by March 20, 2023. However, an official confirmation regarding BSEB 12th result 2023 date and time is still awaited. Along with the announcement of result, the board will also release Bihar Board 12th toppers 2023 list for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Once BSEB releases the Bihar Board 12th result 2023, students can then check their respective results on the official website of the board. This year, BSEB conducted the Class 12 board exams from February 1 to 11, 2023.
Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon
As per last year's update, BSEB releases the Bihar Board 12 toppers list 2023 along with the BSEB result. It is expected that the BSEB class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce toppers list includes the following information - serial number, roll code, roll number, name, gender, school name, total marks and rank of the students. The same will be updated here on this page, once the BSEB 12 toppers list 2023 is released.
Previous Year's Bihar Board 12 Topper List
Till the officials release the stream-wise Bihar Board 12 toppers list, students can go through the Bihar Board topper's name of the last few years. Around 80.15% of students have cleared the exam. The overall percentage of girls was 81.28% whereas 76.66% boys pass in the Inter exam. Check stream-wise Bihar Board 12 toppers list below -
Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Science
Last year, the Bihar Board 12th result was declared on March 16, 2022. A total of 79.81% qualified in Science stream. Students can check below BSEB 12 Science toppers -
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Percentage
|
Total Marks
|
1
|
Saurav Kumar
|
94.40%
|
472
|
1
|
Arjun Kumar
|
94.40%
|
472
|
2
|
Raj Kumar
|
94.20%
|
471
|
3
|
Sejal Kumari
|
94.00%
|
470
|
4
|
Vishnu Kumar
|
93.80%
|
469
|
4
|
Shubham Kumar Verma
|
93.80%
|
469
|
4
|
Sanjeet Kumar
|
93.80%
|
469
|
4
|
Laukesh Kumar
|
93.80%
|
469
|
4
|
Goutam Kumar Jha
|
93.80%
|
469
|
4
|
Swati kumari
|
93.80%
|
469
|
5
|
Anshul Kumar
|
93.60%
|
468
|
5
|
Vidyanand Kumar
|
93.60%
|
468
|
5
|
Shivdayal Kumar
|
93.60%
|
468
Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Arts
As per the updates, 79.53% of students passed in BSEB 12th Arts. Go through the table to know rank, marks and names of Bihar Board 12 Arts toppers of last year -
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Percentage
|
Total Marks
|
1
|
Sangam Raj
|
96.40%
|
482
|
2
|
Shreya kumari
|
94.20%
|
471
|
3
|
Ritika Ratna
|
94.00%
|
470
|
4
|
Ratrani Kumari
|
93.80%
|
469
|
5
|
Sharafat Alam
|
93.20%
|
466
|
5
|
Mamta Kumari
|
93.20%
|
466
Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2022 for Commerce
As per the data available, last year 79.53% of students passed in Bihar Board 12 Commerce stream. Check names and ranks of toppers below -
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Total Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Ankit Kumar Gupta
|
473
|
94.60%
|
2
|
Vinit Sinha
|
472
|
94.40%
|
2
|
Piyush Kumar
|
472
|
94.40%
|
3
|
Muskan Singh
|
470
|
94.00%
|
3
|
Anjali Kumari
|
470
|
94.00%
|
4
|
Sudhanshu Ranjan
|
469
|
93.80%
|
5
|
MD Aaquib
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
MD Intekhab Alam
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
MD Ammar Ashhad
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
Kamlesh Mukhiya
|
468
|
93.60%
Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers 2021
Students can go through the table to know the names of BSEB 12 Science toppers of last year -
|
Rank
|
Name of toppers
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sonali Kumar
|
471
|
2
|
Aman Raj
|
470
|
2
|
Naveen Kumar
|
470
|
3
|
MD Shakib
|
469
|
4
|
Kalpana Kumari
|
468
|
5
|
Piyanshu Raj
|
466
Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers 2021
BSEB Class 12 stream-wise commerce toppers of the year 2021 has been provided in the table below. Check details -
|
Rank
|
Names
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sunanda Kumari
|
471
|
2
|
MD Chand
|
470
|
3
|
Priti Singh
|
468
|
3
|
MD Ehtsham
|
468
|
4
|
Shahina Banu
|
467
|
5
|
Shivani Kumari
|
465
|
5
|
Piyush Saha
|
465
Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers 2021
Students can check below Bihar Board 12 Arts toppers list 2021 from the table give below. The BSEB 12 Arts toppers list include names and marks of the students -
|
Rank
|
Names
|
Marks
|
1
|
Madhu Bharti
|
463
|
1
|
Kailash Kumar
|
463
|
2
|
Nandani Bharti
|
461
|
3
|
Abhishek Kumar
|
460
|
4
|
Sweta Rani
|
458
|
5
|
Shalvi Kumari
|
455
|
5
|
Priya Kumar
|
455
Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers List 2020
We have provided the list of toppers of BSEB 12 Science for 2020. Students can check the names and marks of Bihar Board 12th Science toppers -
|
Rank
|
Student’s Name
|
Total Marks
|
1
|
Neha Kumari
|
476
|
2
|
Vikky Kumar
|
474
|
2
|
Jahangeer Alam
|
474
|
3
|
Shivam Kumar Verma
|
473
|
3
|
Manish Kumar Jaiswal
|
473
|
4
|
Naveen Kumar
|
471
|
4
|
Gautam Kumar
|
471
|
4
|
Abhishek Suman
|
471
|
4
|
Shivani Sharma
|
471
|
4
|
Ujjawal Kumar
|
471
|
4
|
Jyotsana
|
471
|
4
|
Kishan Kumar
|
471
|
4
|
Kishan Kumar
|
471
|
5
|
Sushil Kumar Gupta
|
470
|
5
|
Shreya Kumari
|
470
|
5
|
Ankita Kumari
|
470
Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers List 2020
Students can check below the table to know the toppers of BSEB 12 Arts. The table has names and marks of the Bihar Board 12th Arts toppers 2020 -
|
Rank
|
Name of the student
|
Total Marks
|
1
|
Sakshi Kumar
|
474
|
2
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
470
|
3
|
Simpy Kumar
|
469
|
4
|
Rohit Paswan
|
465
|
4
|
Gyanodaya Kumar
|
465
|
4
|
Pooja Kumari
|
465
|
5
|
Naveen Kumar
|
464
|
5
|
Avdesh Kumar
|
464
Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers List 2020
Students can check below the table to know the toppers of BSEB 12 Commerce 2020. Go through the table to check complete list -
|
Rank
|
Names
|
Total Marks
|
1
|
Kausar Fatima
|
476
|
1
|
Sudhanshu Narayana Chaudhary
|
476
|
2
|
Beauty Raj
|
474
|
2
|
Rahul Kumar
|
474
|
3
|
Karnal Kumar
|
473
|
4
|
Amit Kumar
|
472
|
5
|
Kunal Kumar
|
470
|
5
|
Sabiha Parveen
|
470
|
5
|
Yashwant Raj
|
470
|
5
|
Somya Bharti
|
470
