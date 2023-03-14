Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 To Release Soon, Check Past Year BSEB Inter Result Date and Time Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Bihar Board Inter exam results in March 2023. As per media reports, BSEB 12th result will be announced by mid-week of March in online mode. Students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per last year update, initially, Bihar Board 12th result will be announced in a press conference, the link to check the same will be made live soon after that.

The board will announce the exact date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 on its social media pages. This year, as many as 13.18 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Intermediate exams 2023. Students can check here previous years’ Bihar Board 12th result date and time here.

Past Year's Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Here, students can go through the table to know the previous year's update on BSEB result date and time. It is expected that this year, Bihar Board Inter result 2023 will be announced soon, as the evaluation has been completed already. Check the table below for complete details -

Years Date Time 2022 March 16 3: 27 pm 2021 March 26 3 pm 2020 March 24 7 pm 2019 March 30 3:15 pm 2018 June 6 4 pm 2017 May 30 11 am 2016 May 28 3 pm 2015 June 20 3 pm

How To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023?

Along with the release of BSEB class 12 result for Arts, Commerce and Science, the board will also release data like pass percentage, Bihar Board 12 toppers' names, etc. Go through the steps to know how to check BSEB 12th result 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Bihar board 12th result 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

3rd Step - Enter the roll code and roll number in the BSEB 12 login window.

4th Step - Click on the submit button. The Bihar board 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

