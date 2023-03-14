AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Releases at bieap.apcfss.in for 1st, 2nd Year Theory Exams, Get Direct Link Here

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for 1st and 2nd-year theory exams 2023. Students can download the AP Inter hall ticket 2023 from the official website - bieap.apcfss.in. They have to use their date of birth, captcha and name to download the AP Inter admit card 2023 for theory exams.

The AP Inter 2023 hall ticket has been released for general as well as vocational courses. Without carrying the AP Inter exam hall tickets 2023, students will not be allowed in the exam centre. The AP intermediate 2023 theory exam is scheduled to be held from March 15 to April 3 for first year and March 16 to April 4, 2023 for second year.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP Inter Theory Exam Dates 2023

Events Date AP Inter first year exams March 15 to April 3, 2023 AP Inter 2nd year exams March 16 to April 4, 2023

How To Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Theory Exams?

The BIE AP admit card can be downloaded at bieap.apcfss.in. Students can also collect the AP intermediate 1st, 2nd year theory hall tickets 2023 from their respective schools. They can go through the steps to know how to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BIEAP - bie.ap.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Download Theory Hall Tickets March 2023.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./ SSC Hall ticket No., date of birth or name.

5th Step - The AP Intermediate 2nd year hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download AP Inter hall ticket for theory exams and take printout as well.

What After Downloading AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Theory Exams?

After downloading the admit card of AP Inter theory exams 2023, the students and principals of the schools must verify the details like name, photograph, signature, medium, roll number, subjects, etc mentioned in the hall ticket. In case of any error, they must contact the official body for rectification.

