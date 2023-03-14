WB Class 12 Exam 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

WB Class 12 Exams 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will begin the WBCHSE Class 12 board examination today. Approximately 8.5 Lakh students are all set to appear for the Class 12 board exams. Those appearing for the exams from today onwards can check below the guidelines and latest updates related to the board exam.

The West Bengal Class 12 exams are being conducted in a single shift. The WB class 12 exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. Students appearing for the West Bengal Board exams must make sure to carry their class 12 admit card with them to the exam centre. The board exam is being conducted across 2,349 exam centres across the state.

WB Class 12 Exam 2023 - Latest Updates

The state has put all the centres under CCTV Cameras and Metal Detectors in order to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly.

The board has detected 206 exam centres as sensitive where Radio Frequency Detectors will be used to track mobile phones or other electronic devices.

WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2023 - Exam Day Guidelines

Students appearing for the WBCHSE Class 12 exams can check here the exam day guidelines and instructions to be followed

Candidates need to carry their WB Class 12 Hall Ticket with them to the exam centre

Students are advised to cross-check the exam centre details, subject details, and the schedule of the exam on the hall ticket carefully.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exams

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the exam is completed.

Students are not allowed to carry items like mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices or any other electronic devices with them.

Students are also advised to carry their own stationery items as borrowing inside the exam hall will not be permitted.

