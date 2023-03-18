Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Release Date and Time Expected to be Out Today, Check All Details

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results date and time will be released on social media websites. The Bihar Board 12th Result or Bihar Inter Result 2023 is to be declared on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Any official confirmation on the Bihar Board 12th result release date and time is awaited. BSEB is to release the Bihar Board Inter Result Date & Time soon through the press conference. Nearly 13.5 lakh students who appeared in the Bihar Board Class 12th are waiting for the result. Those who appeared can download Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Based on the Bihar Board Class 12th result analysis trends, it is expected that the Bihar Inter Result 2023 to be released by March 20. Last year, the Bihar Board class 12 result 2022 was announced on March 16, while last time the Bihar Board 12th exam was also conducted in early February, this time also Bihar Board 12th has been held from February 1 to 11, which is why the Bihar Board Result 2023 is likely to be announced in these days itself.
Download Bihar Board Class 12th result can be from - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check the details below on How to Download Bihar Board 12th Result.
18 Mar, 2023 08:59 PM IST
The results of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th are likely to be out within two days. As per media reports, the toppers verification has been completed. Students can check the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB 12 result 2023, once they are released on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
18 Mar, 2023 07:45 PM IST
Once the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 announces, students can download their provisional marksheet from the official website. They can collect the BSEB Class 12 mark sheets from their respective schools, a few days after the declaration of the result.
18 Mar, 2023 06:41 PM IST
The official twitter handle of Bihar School Exam board is officialbseb. It is expected that the BSEB 12th result 2023 date and time will be announced on Twitter.
18 Mar, 2023 06:19 PM IST
Many students have been asking "Kab Aaaeya Result". An official announcement is still awaited regarding the release of Bihar Board 12th result date and time. Check tweet of students below -
@officialbseb When will BSEB Inter Results come?— Fraz Azam (@frazam_happy) March 18, 2023
18 Mar, 2023 05:49 PM IST
BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 in online mode at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students have to use their roll number and roll code to download Bihar Board Inter result 2023. Check last few year's past percentage here -
|
Years
|
Commerce
|
Arts
|
Science
|
2022
|
90.38%
|
79.53%
|
79.81%
|
2021
|
91.48%
|
77.97%
|
77.628%
|
2020
|
93.26%
|
81.44%
|
77.39%
|
2019
|
93.02%
|
76.5%
|
81.2%
|
2018
|
91.32%
|
61.32%
|
44.71%
|
2017
|
37.13%
|
73.76%
|
30.11%
|
2016
|
73.13%
|
56%
|
67%
18 Mar, 2023 05:33 PM IST
Bihar Board Intermediate result 2023 is expected to be announced soon. As per media reports, the BSEB may soon make an official announcement regarding the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time.
18 Mar, 2023 05:02 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board is likely to announce the Bihar Board 12 results within a month or 40 days from the end of the examination. The exam was held from February 1 to February 11, 2023.
18 Mar, 2023 04:13 PM IST
Since 2017, the Bihar Board follows a verification process to verify the top ten BSEB 12 Arts, Science and Commerce rank holders. As per media reports, Bihar Board toppers verification is almost complete. Therefore, it is expected that the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 can be announced anytime soon by March 20.
18 Mar, 2023 03:59 PM IST
Those who appeared can download Class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result 2023 at official website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check below the steps to know how to download here -
18 Mar, 2023 03:50 PM IST
The board will release the Bihar Board 12 result by along with pass percentage and stream-wise BSEB 12 toppers list 2023. Here, they can check last year's Bihar Board 12 Commerce toppers below -
18 Mar, 2023 03:43 PM IST
Many students have taken to Twitter regarding the Bihar Board 12 result date and time. Check below tweet of one of the student -
Will the Bihar Board 12th Result be declared today please confirm it. Because the students are eagerly waiting.#BSEB_Inter_Result_2023@BsebResult @officialbseb @ProfShekharRJD @IPRD_Bihar@NitishKumar @officecmbihar— ÅßhîJîī SîÑGH RãJPüī🐦🇮🇳 (@abhianu9906) March 18, 2023
18 Mar, 2023 03:36 PM IST
The board will announce the exact date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 on its social media pages. Students can check here previous years’ Bihar Board 12th result date and time here.
|
Years
|
Date
|
Time
|
2022
|
March 16
|
3: 27 pm
|
2021
|
March 26
|
3 pm
|
2020
|
March 24
|
7 pm
|
2019
|
March 30
|
3:15 pm
|
2018
|
June 6
|
4 pm
|
2017
|
May 30
|
11 am
|
2016
|
May 28
|
3 pm
|
2015
|
June 20
|
3 pm
18 Mar, 2023 03:18 PM IST
The Bihar board website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in has been crashing for more than an hour. Around 13 lakh students are awaiting their BSEB Inter 12 result 2023.
18 Mar, 2023 03:00 PM IST
As per the updates, the roll number, roll code and other details mentioned on the admit card will be required to check Bihar Board Inter result 2023. Therefore, students are advised to keep their admit card ready with themselves.
18 Mar, 2023 02:37 PM IST
As of now, the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time is still awaited. However, as per media reports, the results of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th inter result 2023 are likely to be announced by March 20.
18 Mar, 2023 02:30 PM IST
Students can check their BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce in online mode. The Bihar Board websites where they can check their BSEB 12th result are -
1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2. secondary.biharboardonline.com
3. results.biharboardonline.com
18 Mar, 2023 02:22 PM IST
After the announcement of BSEB 12th result, students can download their provisional marksheet from the official website. However, the original Bihar Board marksheet 2023 will be provided by the schools after few days of release of result.
18 Mar, 2023 02:02 PM IST
To check the Bihar 12 result 2023 for all the streams, students have to visit the official website. Further, on the dashboard, they need to login by using their roll code and roll number. Check below the image of Bihar Board 12th result 2023 dashboard of last year -
18 Mar, 2023 01:42 PM IST
The Bihar Board class 12th exam results 2023 will be declared on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be able to check their BSEB 12th results 2023 by entering their roll number and other required details.
In addition to the official website, it is expected that the Bihar Board 12th results may also be available on the DigiLocker app. Students can download the DigiLocker app on their mobile phones and create an account to access their BSEB Inter results and other academic records.
18 Mar, 2023 01:28 PM IST
After the announcement of BSEB Intermediate result 2023, students can download their provisional marksheets from the official website. The original marksheet of Bihar Board 12 will be distributed by the school authorities. Check below the image of BSEB Bihar Board 12 result marksheet of last year -
18 Mar, 2023 01:20 PM IST
To check BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to use their roll number and roll code to login. Without these details, they can not check their Bihar Board 12th result 2023. Also, the details about roll code and roll number will be mentioned on their BSEB 12 board exam admit card. Without this document they cannot check their Bihar Board Inter result 2023.
18 Mar, 2023 01:10 PM IST
BSEB Class 12 result for Science, Commerce, Arts, can be checked in online mode from the official website. Students have to use their roll number and roll code to check Bihar Inter result 2023. They can follow the steps below to know how to download Bihar Board 12 result -
18 Mar, 2023 01:03 PM IST
BSEB will announce the names of stream-wise Bihar Board 12 toppers 2023 in the result press conference. Before the announcement of result, the board conducts verification of BSEB 12 toppers. As per media reports, the verification of state toppers stream-wise has almost concluded. Therefore, it is expected that the Bihar Board 12 result date and time will be announced soon.
18 Mar, 2023 01:02 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result of Bihar Board 12th final exam 2023 by March 20. However, the official announcement of Bihar Board 12 date and time 2023 is still awaited. Students can check their BSEB 12th Inter results 2023 on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
18 Mar, 2023 12:53 PM IST
As per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 12th result date and time will be released today on social media websites. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Get the latest updates here
18 Mar, 2023 12:39 PM IST
Students can check their BSEB 12th result 2023 in online mode at the official website. They have to use their roll number and roll code in the login window to download the Bihar Board 12 result 2023. They can check below the image of login window -
18 Mar, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Bihar board Intermediate result 2023 will be announced shortly. BSEB is expected to make the official announcement regarding the result date and time soon today.
18 Mar, 2023 12:08 PM IST
As per the past updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will officially announce the date and time of the Bihar board 12th result 2023 on their Twitter and Facebook pages. It is expected that BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be released today.
18 Mar, 2023 12:05 PM IST
BSEB is expected to declare Bihar Board 12th results by March 20, 2023. However, an official confirmation regarding BSEB 12th result 2023 date and time is still awaited. Along with the announcement of result, the board will also release Bihar Board 12th toppers 2023 list for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. The Bihar Board toppers list 2023 will be updated soon.
18 Mar, 2023 11:57 AM IST
The BSEB Class 12th provisional mark sheet contains the following details.
Student name
Father’s name
College name
Roll code
Roll number
Registration number
Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)
Subject-wise full and passing marks
Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks
Subject-wise total marks
Aggregate marks
BSEB Class 12 result status/division
18 Mar, 2023 11:53 AM IST
The Bihar Board Class 12th Result of Science/Commerce/Arts is to be released online. To download results candidates have to visit the official website. The list of websites where Bihar Board Inter result 2023 is to be published is given below.
|
Bihar Board Class 12th Result Websites
|
Official Link to Download BSEB Inter Result
|
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
|
biharboardonline.com
|
inter23.biharboardonline.com
18 Mar, 2023 11:51 AM IST
The BSEB 12th result to be declared on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in. However, the Bihar Board has not yet announced any particular date and time for the class 12th result 2023. It is expected that the result may be released before March 20.
