Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Release Date and Time Expected to be Out Today, Check All Details

18 Mar, 2023 08:59 PM IST Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Soon The results of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th are likely to be out within two days. As per media reports, the toppers verification has been completed. Students can check the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB 12 result 2023, once they are released on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

18 Mar, 2023 07:45 PM IST Bihar board Inter Result 2023 Marksheet Once the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 announces, students can download their provisional marksheet from the official website. They can collect the BSEB Class 12 mark sheets from their respective schools, a few days after the declaration of the result.

18 Mar, 2023 06:41 PM IST What is official twitter handle of Bihar board? The official twitter handle of Bihar School Exam board is officialbseb. It is expected that the BSEB 12th result 2023 date and time will be announced on Twitter.

18 Mar, 2023 06:19 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Students awaits for the BSEB Inter Result Date Many students have been asking "Kab Aaaeya Result". An official announcement is still awaited regarding the release of Bihar Board 12th result date and time. Check tweet of students below - @officialbseb When will BSEB Inter Results come? — Fraz Azam (@frazam_happy) March 18, 2023

18 Mar, 2023 05:49 PM IST BSEB 12th Result Bihar Board: Pass Percentage BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 in online mode at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students have to use their roll number and roll code to download Bihar Board Inter result 2023. Check last few year's past percentage here - Years Commerce Arts Science 2022 90.38% 79.53% 79.81% 2021 91.48% 77.97% 77.628% 2020 93.26% 81.44% 77.39% 2019 93.02% 76.5% 81.2% 2018 91.32% 61.32% 44.71% 2017 37.13% 73.76% 30.11% 2016 73.13% 56% 67%





18 Mar, 2023 05:33 PM IST Bihar Board 12 Result 2023: BSEB to Release Date and Time Soon? Bihar Board Intermediate result 2023 is expected to be announced soon. As per media reports, the BSEB may soon make an official announcement regarding the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time.

18 Mar, 2023 05:02 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Past Trend Bihar School Examination Board is likely to announce the Bihar Board 12 results within a month or 40 days from the end of the examination. The exam was held from February 1 to February 11, 2023.

18 Mar, 2023 04:13 PM IST Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023: Verification of Toppers Since 2017, the Bihar Board follows a verification process to verify the top ten BSEB 12 Arts, Science and Commerce rank holders. As per media reports, Bihar Board toppers verification is almost complete. Therefore, it is expected that the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 can be announced anytime soon by March 20.

18 Mar, 2023 03:59 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to check Inter result of BSEB Those who appeared can download Class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result 2023 at official website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check below the steps to know how to download here - 1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the BSEB Class 12 result link

3rd Step - Log in with the required credentials and submit details

4th Step - The Bihar Board Class 12 result will appear on the screen

5th Step - Check the result and download it for future use

18 Mar, 2023 03:50 PM IST Bihar Board 12th result 2023 topper - Check Last Year's Commerce List The board will release the Bihar Board 12 result by along with pass percentage and stream-wise BSEB 12 toppers list 2023. Here, they can check last year's Bihar Board 12 Commerce toppers below - 1. Ankit Kumar Gupta

2. Vinit Sinha, Piyush Kumar

3. Muskan Singh, Anjali Kumari

18 Mar, 2023 03:43 PM IST 12th Result 2023 Bihar Board: Students Awaiting Date and Time of BSEB Inter Results Many students have taken to Twitter regarding the Bihar Board 12 result date and time. Check below tweet of one of the student - Will the Bihar Board 12th Result be declared today please confirm it. Because the students are eagerly waiting.#BSEB_Inter_Result_2023@BsebResult @officialbseb @ProfShekharRJD @IPRD_Bihar@NitishKumar @officecmbihar — ÅßhîJîī SîÑGH RãJPüī🐦🇮🇳 (@abhianu9906) March 18, 2023

18 Mar, 2023 03:36 PM IST BSEB 12 Result 2023: Previous years Bihar Board Inter result date The board will announce the exact date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 on its social media pages. Students can check here previous years’ Bihar Board 12th result date and time here. Years Date Time 2022 March 16 3: 27 pm 2021 March 26 3 pm 2020 March 24 7 pm 2019 March 30 3:15 pm 2018 June 6 4 pm 2017 May 30 11 am 2016 May 28 3 pm 2015 June 20 3 pm

18 Mar, 2023 03:18 PM IST BSEB official website down, Bihar Board 12 Date expected today The Bihar board website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in has been crashing for more than an hour. Around 13 lakh students are awaiting their BSEB Inter 12 result 2023.

18 Mar, 2023 03:00 PM IST BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023: Keep admit cards ready As per the updates, the roll number, roll code and other details mentioned on the admit card will be required to check Bihar Board Inter result 2023. Therefore, students are advised to keep their admit card ready with themselves.

18 Mar, 2023 02:37 PM IST What is the date of BSEB Result? As of now, the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time is still awaited. However, as per media reports, the results of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th inter result 2023 are likely to be announced by March 20.

18 Mar, 2023 02:30 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Kab Aayega: List of Websites to Check Students can check their BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce in online mode. The Bihar Board websites where they can check their BSEB 12th result are - 1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2. secondary.biharboardonline.com 3. results.biharboardonline.com

18 Mar, 2023 02:22 PM IST When will I get Bihar Board Marksheet? After the announcement of BSEB 12th result, students can download their provisional marksheet from the official website. However, the original Bihar Board marksheet 2023 will be provided by the schools after few days of release of result.

18 Mar, 2023 02:02 PM IST Bihar Result 2023: How will the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Dashboard look like? To check the Bihar 12 result 2023 for all the streams, students have to visit the official website. Further, on the dashboard, they need to login by using their roll code and roll number. Check below the image of Bihar Board 12th result 2023 dashboard of last year -

18 Mar, 2023 01:42 PM IST Will Bihar Board result be available on DigiLocker as well? The Bihar Board class 12th exam results 2023 will be declared on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be able to check their BSEB 12th results 2023 by entering their roll number and other required details. In addition to the official website, it is expected that the Bihar Board 12th results may also be available on the DigiLocker app. Students can download the DigiLocker app on their mobile phones and create an account to access their BSEB Inter results and other academic records.

18 Mar, 2023 01:28 PM IST Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Check BSEB Marksheet Here After the announcement of BSEB Intermediate result 2023, students can download their provisional marksheets from the official website. The original marksheet of Bihar Board 12 will be distributed by the school authorities. Check below the image of BSEB Bihar Board 12 result marksheet of last year -

18 Mar, 2023 01:20 PM IST Bihar 12th Result 2023: Bihar 12th result cannot be checked without these documents To check BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to use their roll number and roll code to login. Without these details, they can not check their Bihar Board 12th result 2023. Also, the details about roll code and roll number will be mentioned on their BSEB 12 board exam admit card. Without this document they cannot check their Bihar Board Inter result 2023.

18 Mar, 2023 01:10 PM IST Inter Result 2023 kaise check kare? BSEB Class 12 result for Science, Commerce, Arts, can be checked in online mode from the official website. Students have to use their roll number and roll code to check Bihar Inter result 2023. They can follow the steps below to know how to download Bihar Board 12 result - Step 1: Visit BSEB Board's official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the BSEB Intermediate Result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Login using the required credentials i.e. Roll Number and Roll Code

Step 5: Now, click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: The BSEB Class 12 result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future reference



18 Mar, 2023 01:03 PM IST BSEB Inter result 2023: Toppers names BSEB will announce the names of stream-wise Bihar Board 12 toppers 2023 in the result press conference. Before the announcement of result, the board conducts verification of BSEB 12 toppers. As per media reports, the verification of state toppers stream-wise has almost concluded. Therefore, it is expected that the Bihar Board 12 result date and time will be announced soon.

18 Mar, 2023 01:02 PM IST When will BSEB 12th Result Declared? Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result of Bihar Board 12th final exam 2023 by March 20. However, the official announcement of Bihar Board 12 date and time 2023 is still awaited. Students can check their BSEB 12th Inter results 2023 on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

18 Mar, 2023 12:53 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023 Kab Aayega: Bihar Board Date Announcement Likely Today As per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 12th result date and time will be released today on social media websites. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Get the latest updates here Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Get BSEB Inter Result Date and Time Updates Here

18 Mar, 2023 12:39 PM IST Bihar Board Result 2023: Login Credentials Students can check their BSEB 12th result 2023 in online mode at the official website. They have to use their roll number and roll code in the login window to download the Bihar Board 12 result 2023. They can check below the image of login window -

18 Mar, 2023 12:30 PM IST BSEB Board Result 2023: Over 13 lakh students waiting for Bihar Board 12 results Bihar board Intermediate result 2023 will be announced shortly. BSEB is expected to make the official announcement regarding the result date and time soon today.

18 Mar, 2023 12:08 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Date and Time on BSEB Twitter, Facebook Page As per the past updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will officially announce the date and time of the Bihar board 12th result 2023 on their Twitter and Facebook pages. It is expected that BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be released today.

18 Mar, 2023 12:05 PM IST Bihar Board Topper List 2023 Class 12: Check Here BSEB is expected to declare Bihar Board 12th results by March 20, 2023. However, an official confirmation regarding BSEB 12th result 2023 date and time is still awaited. Along with the announcement of result, the board will also release Bihar Board 12th toppers 2023 list for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. The Bihar Board toppers list 2023 will be updated soon. Also Read: Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon: Check Previous Years BSEB Inter Toppers Here



18 Mar, 2023 11:57 AM IST Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: What are Details mentioned BSEB12th result 2023? The BSEB Class 12th provisional mark sheet contains the following details. Student name

Father’s name

College name

Roll code

Roll number

Registration number

Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject-wise full and passing marks

Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

Subject-wise total marks

Aggregate marks

BSEB Class 12 result status/division Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Get BSEB Inter Result Date and Time Updates Here

18 Mar, 2023 11:53 AM IST BSEB Result 2023: How and Where to download Bihar Board Inter result and mark sheet? The Bihar Board Class 12th Result of Science/Commerce/Arts is to be released online. To download results candidates have to visit the official website. The list of websites where Bihar Board Inter result 2023 is to be published is given below. Bihar Board Class 12th Result Websites Official Link to Download BSEB Inter Result biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click Here biharboardonline.com Click Here inter23.biharboardonline.com Click Here