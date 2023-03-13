Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: When Will BSEB Announce Inter Result? Get Latest Updates Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Result 2023 in the coming weeks. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Class 12 Exams conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023, can visit the official website of the Bihar Board to check the board exam results.

Bihar Board will be announcing the Class 12, Intermediate Arts, Commerce and Science Stream Result 2023 between March 15 and 20, 2023. Students will be notified prior to the announcement of the BSEB 12th Result 2023 regarding the exact date and time for the announcement of the board results.

Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate Results 2023 will be available on the official website of the Bihar Board. Candidates will be able to check the Bihar 12th Result online by entering the class 12 roll number and roll code mentioned on the admit card.

Documents Required to Check BSEB Class 12 Results

The Bihar Class 12 Board exam result will be announced on the official website. To check the BSEB Result 2023 students ned to make sure that they have their class 12 Admit Card with them. When checking the BSEB 12th Result 2023 students need to enter the Class 12 Roll Number and Roll Code which is already mentioned on the BSEB 12th Admit Card.

Where to Check Bihar 12th Result 2023

Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced online. Candidates can check the Bihar 12th Result through the link provided below.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboardonline.com

Steps to check Bihar 12th Intermediate Result 2023

To check the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 students need to follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on Class 12 Intermediate Result link

Step 3: Enter the Bihar 12th Roll Number and Roll Code in the result link given

Step 4: The Bihar 12th Result 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference

Also Read: Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date: Check Latest Updates On BSEB Intermediate Results Here