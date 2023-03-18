Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Get BSEB Inter Result Date and Time Updates Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: As per past trends, the Bihar School Examination Board generally announces the Bihar Board 12 results within a month or 40 days from the end of the examination. This year, the exam was held from February 1 to 11, 2023. Therefore, it is expected that the Bihar Board Inter result 2023 will be announced by March 20 in online mode. Students can check their BSEB 12th result 2023 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

It is expected that the board might announce the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 date and time on Twitter and the official website today or tomorrow. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited. With no announcement yet, Bihar board students have asked BSEB on Twitter to share an update regarding the date and time for results. Many students have taken to Twitter and asked "Bihar Board 12th result 2023 kab aayega".

Updated as on March 18, 2023

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result of the Bihar Board Intermediate exam 2023 this week. As per the media reports, Bihar board 12th result 2023 is likely to be declared by 20th March. Before the announcement of result, the board will release Bihar Board 12th result 2023 date and time on Twitter and the official website.

With no announcement yet, a lot of students have been asking - "Bihar Board 12th result 2023 kab aayega". However, it is expected that BSEB 12th result 2023 will be announced by March 20. An official confirmation is still awaited regarding the same. Once available, they can check their BSEB 12th result 2023 in online mode at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Over 13 Lakh Students Await For Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

The Board is expected to announce the date and time of BSEB 12th result 2023 anytime soon now. BSEB will make an official announcement regarding Bihar Board 12th result 2023 date and time on their Twitter and Facebook pages. The details will be shared here, once released. Last year, Bihar Board class 12 results were declared on March 16. The date and time for this year’s BSEB Inter result 2023 will be announced shortly by the officials. The BSEB Bihar Board toppers shall receive cash prizes and other prizes as well.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Topper's Verification Process

Since 2017, BSEB is following a verification process for the top ten rank holders. Soon after the press conference, the link to view the Bihar Board 12 results 2023 will be released on the official websites. This time, as per media reports, Bihar Board toppers verification is almost complete. Therefore, it is expected that BSEB result 2023 can be announced anytime soon.

Once the Bihar Board 12th results are announced, students will receive their e-mark sheets on the same day. They have to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to download BSEB class 12 result. However, the respective schools will distribute the physical Bihar Board 12 mark sheets to their respective students later.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12 Topper List 2023 Soon: Check Previous Years BSEB Inter Toppers Here