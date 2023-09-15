Bihar Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Registration Dates Extended, Check Application Details Here

BSEB Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the dates for inline registrations for matric and intermediate 2024 exams. The registration link will be available from today September 15, 2023, to September 18, 2023. School heads can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website. It must be noted that the registrations will be considered complete only when the late fee is submitted along with the registration fee.

As per the official notification released, school heads can also submit the intermediate exam form of students who have completed the registrations by September 22, 2023. The BSEB class 10 exam 2023 registration link is available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com while the registration form for the class 12 exam 2024 is available on the website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Matric registration 2024 - Click Here

BSEB Inter registration 2024- Click Here

To register for the Bihar Board exam 2024, school heads are first required to login through the link given on the respective website and fill out the registration and application form. When filling out the forms, board officials have advised that authorities make sure that all the fields are filled correctly. Authorities are also advised to contact the helpline number - 0612-2230039 for further assistance.

The notification issued by the board further states that school heads must make sure that they complete the registration process of class 10 and class 10 students whose registrations have been missed by September 18, 2023.

The registration cards of the class 10 students whose application forms have been submitted by September 18, 2023, will be available for download on the official website from September 19, 2023, onwards.

