Bihar BSEB Class 11 Intermediate Exam 2024 Registration Last Date Extended, Get Direct Link

Bihar BSEB Class 11 Inter Registration 2024: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for Bihar board class 11 Intermediate annual exams 2024. Students can now register for BSEB Class 11 exam 2024 with a late fee till January 7, 2023. They can fill out the Bihar BSEB Class 11 intermediate exam form at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with the BSEB Class 11 exam form filling date, the board has also extended the registration fee payment date until January 7.

Bihar Board through its official Twitter handle stated that for students whose fee has not been deposited after online registration, their registration process will be completed by depositing their registration fee by January 7, 2023.

How To Register for BSEB Class 11 Intermediate Annual Exam 2024?

Interested students will have to register for BSEB Inter annual exam in online mode. They will have to visit the official website for BSEB Class 11 intermediate exam 2024 registration. Check steps to apply below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2023 registration link.

3rd Step - Enter the required details, upload the documents and pay the application fee.

4th Step - Also, verify the details carefully and click on the submit button.

5th Step - Now, download and take a printout of the application form.

Bihar Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Announced

Earlier, Anand Kishor, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the examination calendar for the year 2023. As per the announced dates, BSEB Class 12 exam will be held from February 1 to 11. Whereas BSEB class 10 matric exam will be conducted from February 14 to 22. As per media reports, over 15 lakh students have registered for Bihar Board class 10, 12 exams.

