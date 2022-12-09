Bihar Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (Soon): Download BSEB Matric, Inter Time Table at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB Matric class 10 and Inter class 12 datesheet 2023 soon. The board will release the Bihar Board class 10, 12 exam dates together in online mode. As per media reports, it is expected that BSEB class 10, 12 datesheet will be released today. However, official confirmation is still awaited. Students will be able to check and download Bihar Board 10, 12 date sheet from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Last year the BSEB exam date was released on November 20, 2022.As per media reports, over 15 lakh students have registered for Bihar Board class 10, 12 exams. Along with the theory BSEB exam date sheet, the board will also release practical exam dates. Students can also check the Twitter handle of Bihar Board to check updates regarding the release of class 10, 12 exam dates 2023.

How To Download Bihar Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023?

The BSEB time table 2023 for classes 10, 12 will include exam dates, exam timing and exam day instructions that has to be followed by the students and schools. They can go through the steps to now how to download BSEB Matric, Inter datesheet 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on latest update section.

3rd Step - Now, click on BSEB class 10 or 12 datehseet 2023.

4th Step - The Bihar Board date sheet pdf will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Go through it and download the same for future reference.

Bihar Board 10, 12 Exams 2023

Going as per trends, BSEB will conduct the Bihar Board 10th exam and Bihar Board 12th exams in February 2023, tentatively. Last year, the BSEB commenced the Class 12, 10 exams from February 1, 17 respectively. The practical exams for Class 12 were held from January 10 to January 20. However, the exact BSEB 10, and 12 exam dates will be announced by the authorities soon now. Students will be able to download it in online mode from the official website.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2023 From Jan 1, Check Guidelines at cbse.gov.in