BSEB Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Class 10 Exam Dates Announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Dates have been announced. Candidates appearing for the 2023 board examination can check the complete subject-wise schedule here. 

BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023
BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

BESB Bihar Board Class 10 Date Sheet and Exam Schedule: The wait for the Bihar Board Examination Dates is finally over. BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor has announced the BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Schedule. According to the schedule available, the Bihar Board class 10 Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Candidates who have been waiting for the Exam dates can finally check the complete schedule of the exam here. 

According to the announcement made, the admit card for the BSEB 10th Examination 2023 will be released on January 8, 2023. The Admit Card will be available on the official website which will be downloaded by the respective schools and provided to the students. The results are expected to be announced in the first week of March 2023. 

BSEB will be conducting the Matric examination in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5 PM.

Bihar Board Class 10 Timetable is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the complete subject wise schedule of Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023 here. 

BSEB 10th Timetable 2023

Also Read: BSEB Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Class 12 Exam Dates Announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

 

Date Subject
Shift 1 (9:30 AM to 12:45) Shift 2 (1:45 PM to 5 PM)
February 14, 2023 110- Maths 210-Maths
February 15, 2023 112-Science 212-Science
February 16, 2023 111-Social Studies 211-Social Science
February 17, 2023 113-English (General) 213-English (General)
February 20, 2023 Language (101-Hindi, 102 Bengali, 103-Urdu, 104-Maithili) Language (201-Hindi, 202 Bengali, 203-Urdu, 204-Maithili)
February 21, 2023

Second Indian Langugae

(105-Sanskrit, 107-Arabic, 108-Farsi, 109-Bhojpuri)

Second Indian Language

(205-Sanskrit, 207-Arabic, 208-Farsi, 209-Bhojpuri)
February 22, 2023

Elective Subject

(Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts)

Elective Subject

(Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts)

FAQ

When will the BSEB 10th Exam 2023 be conducted?

BSEB 10th Exams will be conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023

What is the shift timing for BSEB 10th Exam 2023?

The BSEB Matric Exams will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5 PM

HAs the BSEB 2023 Schedule released?

The BSEB Exam Dates have been announced and the subject wise datasheet will be released soon.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next