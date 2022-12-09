BSEB Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Class 10 Exam Dates Announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Dates have been announced. Candidates appearing for the 2023 board examination can check the complete subject-wise schedule here.

BESB Bihar Board Class 10 Date Sheet and Exam Schedule: The wait for the Bihar Board Examination Dates is finally over. BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor has announced the BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Schedule. According to the schedule available, the Bihar Board class 10 Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Candidates who have been waiting for the Exam dates can finally check the complete schedule of the exam here.

According to the announcement made, the admit card for the BSEB 10th Examination 2023 will be released on January 8, 2023. The Admit Card will be available on the official website which will be downloaded by the respective schools and provided to the students. The results are expected to be announced in the first week of March 2023.

BSEB will be conducting the Matric examination in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5 PM.

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति वर्ष 2023 का वार्षिक परीक्षा कैलेंडर जारी करते हुए।https://t.co/0tbRypfWib — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 9, 2022

Bihar Board Class 10 Timetable is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the complete subject wise schedule of Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023 here.

Also Read: BSEB Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Class 12 Exam Dates Announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in