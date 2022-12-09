BSEB Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Class 12 Exam Dates Announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2023: BSEB has released the exam dates of Bihar Board class 12th board exams in a press conference today. The BSEB Inter exams will be held from February 1 to 11, 2023. Check dates here

BESB Bihar Board Class 12 Date Sheet and Exam Schedule: As per recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2023. Anand Kishore, Chairman of BSEB has released the examination calendar for the year 2023 in a press conference today - December 9, 2022. As per the dates released, the Bihar Board 12th exam will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. Students will be able to download the BSEB 12th date sheet 2023 pdf from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

They will be able to check BSEB 12th dates along with the timings and subjects on the date sheet released. With the board exam dates being announced today, it is expected that the BSEB 12th admit card 2023 will be available for download from January 9, 2023.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2023 for Arts/Science/Commerce/Vocational

Dates 1st Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) 2nd Shift (1:45 to 5:00 pm) February 1, 2023 121 - Mathematics (I.Sc) 327 - Mathematics (I.A) 306/331 - Hindi (I.A) 401 - Hindi (Voc) February 2, 2023 117 - Physics (I.Sc) 301 - N.R.B (Only in old pattern) 305/330 - English (I.A) 403 - English (Voc) February 3, 2023 118 - Chemistry (I.Sc) 302- M.B. Alternative English, 303- M.B. Urdu, 304- M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern) 323 - Geography (I.A) 402 - Foundation Course (Voc) February 4, 2023 105/124 - English (I.Sc) 205/223 - English (I.com) 321 - History (I.A) Elective Subject Trade Paper - I [from subcode 404 to 430] (Vocational) February 6, 2023 119 – Biology (I.Sc) 322 – Political Science (I.A) 217 – Business Studies (I.com) February 7, 2023 106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc) 206/224 – Hindi (I.com) 326 – Economics (I.A) 219 – Economics (I.com) February 8, 2023 Language Subject (I.A, I.Sc, I.com, Voc) 324 – Psychology (I.A) 218 – Entrepreneurship (I.com) February 9, 2023 318 – Music (I.A) 120 – Agriculture (I.Sc) 319 – Home Science (I.A) Elective Subject Trade Paper – II [from subject code 431 to 457] (Vocational) February 10, 2023 325 - Sociology (I.A) 220 - Accountancy (I.com) Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Multi-Media and Web Technology (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Yoga and Physical Education (I.A) Vocational: 485- Physics, 486 Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489 -Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491-Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496- Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education February 11, 2023 Additional Subject 320 - Philosophy (I.A)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the complete BSEB 12th date sheet 2023 on the official website. As of now, the chairperson of BSEB has informed in the press conference that the Bihar Board intermediate (12th) exam 2023 will begin with Mathematics and Hindi on February 1. The last Bihar Board class 12th exam will be conducted for language subjects and Philosophy on February 11, 2023.

Bihar Class 12 Exam Timings 2023

As per the updates, the BSEB class 12th exam will be held in two shifts - the morning shift and the afternoon shift. The timings for both the BSEB shifts are - 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The BSEB class 12th board exam 2023 afternoon shift will be from 1:45 to 5 PM. The Bihar Board 12th exams schedule is available on the official website, students can check on the website - biharboardonline.com.

