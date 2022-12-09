BSEB Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Class 12 Exam Dates Announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BESB Bihar Board Class 12 Date Sheet and Exam Schedule: As per recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2023. Anand Kishore, Chairman of BSEB has released the examination calendar for the year 2023 in a press conference today - December 9, 2022. As per the dates released, the Bihar Board 12th exam will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. Students will be able to download the BSEB 12th date sheet 2023 pdf from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
They will be able to check BSEB 12th dates along with the timings and subjects on the date sheet released. With the board exam dates being announced today, it is expected that the BSEB 12th admit card 2023 will be available for download from January 9, 2023.
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2023 for Arts/Science/Commerce/Vocational
|
Dates
|
1st Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
|
2nd Shift (1:45 to 5:00 pm)
|
February 1, 2023
|
121 - Mathematics (I.Sc)
327 - Mathematics (I.A)
|
306/331 - Hindi (I.A)
401 - Hindi (Voc)
|
February 2, 2023
|
117 - Physics (I.Sc)
301 - N.R.B (Only in old pattern)
|
305/330 - English (I.A)
403 - English (Voc)
|
February 3, 2023
|
118 - Chemistry (I.Sc)
302- M.B. Alternative English, 303- M.B. Urdu, 304- M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern)
|
323 - Geography (I.A)
402 - Foundation Course (Voc)
|
February 4, 2023
|
105/124 - English (I.Sc)
205/223 - English (I.com)
|
321 - History (I.A)
Elective Subject Trade Paper - I [from subcode 404 to 430] (Vocational)
|
February 6, 2023
|
119 – Biology (I.Sc)
|
322 – Political Science (I.A)
217 – Business Studies (I.com)
|
February 7, 2023
|
106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc)
206/224 – Hindi (I.com)
|
326 – Economics (I.A)
219 – Economics (I.com)
|
February 8, 2023
|
Language Subject (I.A, I.Sc, I.com, Voc)
|
324 – Psychology (I.A)
218 – Entrepreneurship (I.com)
|
February 9, 2023
|
318 – Music (I.A)
120 – Agriculture (I.Sc)
|
319 – Home Science (I.A)
Elective Subject Trade Paper – II [from subject code 431 to 457] (Vocational)
|
February 10, 2023
|
325 - Sociology (I.A)
220 - Accountancy (I.com)
|
Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Multi-Media and Web Technology (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Yoga and Physical Education (I.A)
Vocational: 485- Physics, 486 Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489 -Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491-Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496- Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education
|
February 11, 2023
|
Additional Subject
|
320 - Philosophy (I.A)
BSEB 12th Date Sheet 2023 Announcement Tweet
श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति वर्ष 2023 का वार्षिक परीक्षा कैलेंडर जारी करते हुए।https://t.co/0tbRypfWib— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 9, 2022
Bihar Class 12 Exam Dates 2023
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the complete BSEB 12th date sheet 2023 on the official website. As of now, the chairperson of BSEB has informed in the press conference that the Bihar Board intermediate (12th) exam 2023 will begin with Mathematics and Hindi on February 1. The last Bihar Board class 12th exam will be conducted for language subjects and Philosophy on February 11, 2023.
Bihar Class 12 Exam Timings 2023
As per the updates, the BSEB class 12th exam will be held in two shifts - the morning shift and the afternoon shift. The timings for both the BSEB shifts are - 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The BSEB class 12th board exam 2023 afternoon shift will be from 1:45 to 5 PM. The Bihar Board 12th exams schedule is available on the official website, students can check on the website - biharboardonline.com.
