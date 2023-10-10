Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Today, UGMAC Registration From Tomorrow

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the seat matrix for Bihar undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) stray vacancy round today. Candidates can check their seat matrix pdf online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the dates announced, the registration for stray vacancy round counselling will start tomorrow: October 11, 2023. The last date for Bihar NEET UG registration is October 13, 2023. The UGMAC stray vacancy provisional rank list will be released on October 15, 2023.

Bihar UGMAC Counselling 2023 Stray Vanacy Round Dates

Those appearing for stray vacancy round of Bihar NEET UG counselling can go through the table to know the important dates:

Events Dates Bihar NEET UG registration October 11, 2023 Last date for UGMAC registration October 13, 2023 (10 PM) Last date of Bihar NEET UG counselling payment of fees October 13, 2023 (11:59 PM) Online editing of Bihar UGMAC application form October 14, 2023 Bihar NEET MBBS/BDS rank list/merit list October 15, 2023 Bihar NEET UG choice filling October 16 to 18, 2023

How to download the Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling Seat Matrix PDF for Stray Vacancy Round?

The seat matrix pdf list can be checked online at the official websites: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates have to visit these websites to check the list. To download the Bihar UGMAC counselling list they can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Scroll down and find the link - seat matrix

Step 4: Click on the pdf

Step 5: A pdf with the names of candidates will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future references

Who are not eligible to participate in Stray Vacancy Round Counselling of UGMAC 2023 based on NEET UG Counselling?

As per the notice released, candidates who have been admitted in MBBS/BDS seats through UGMAC round 1 or 2 or those who have been allotted seats through AIQ are not eligible. Also, those admitted through NEET UG 2023 Round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round counselling conducted by other states.

If any candidate duly submits a fresh online application form by providing the wrong information, the security deposit amount paid for participating in stray vacancy round counselling will be forfeited. They will not be eligible for stray vacancy round counselling as data will be scrutinized before the preparation/publication of the Bihar NEET UG merit list.

Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Challan Download Link Activates; Post-Seat Allotment Schedule