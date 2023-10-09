  1. Home
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Challan Download Link Activates; Post-Seat Allotment Schedule

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 challan download link is active now. Candidates who have been allocated seats must download on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Check post-seat allotment schedule here.

Updated: Oct 9, 2023 18:17 IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the link to download the challan. Candidates who have been allocated seats must download it from the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. PGET 2023 Challan contains important information such as Name, CET No, College/ Course Allotted details, fees, etc. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

According to the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can pay the fee between October 9 and 11, 2023. Afterward, candidates have to deposit the documents at KEA, Bangalore. Only after successful payment and deposition of documents, candidates will be able to download the allotment letter. 

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023- Seat Allotment, Challan Download

KEA NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Link

Click Here

KEA NEET PG 2023 Challan Download Link

Click Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Post Seat Allotment Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Downloading of challan

October 9 to 10, 2023, up to 8 pm

Payment of fees

October 9 to 11, 2023

Deposition of original documents by clause-y candidates at KEA Bangalore after payment of fees.

October 10, and 11, 2023 

Last date for reporting to allocated college

October 12, 2023, till 5:30 pm

Documents Required for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

  • Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Application Form
  • NEET PG 2023 admit card
  • NEET PG 2023 scorecard
  • Class X mark sheet
  • Class XII mark sheet
  • MBBS marksheets
  • Qualifying degree certificate
  • Internship completion certificate
  • Valid photo ID proof 
  • Migration Certificate 
  • Registration Certificate issued by MCI/SMC
  • Caste/community certificate (if applicable)

