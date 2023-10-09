Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Challan Download Link Activates; Post-Seat Allotment Schedule

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the link to download the challan. Candidates who have been allocated seats must download it from the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. PGET 2023 Challan contains important information such as Name, CET No, College/ Course Allotted details, fees, etc. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

According to the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can pay the fee between October 9 and 11, 2023. Afterward, candidates have to deposit the documents at KEA, Bangalore. Only after successful payment and deposition of documents, candidates will be able to download the allotment letter.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023- Seat Allotment, Challan Download

KEA NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Link Click Here KEA NEET PG 2023 Challan Download Link Click Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Post Seat Allotment Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Downloading of challan October 9 to 10, 2023, up to 8 pm Payment of fees October 9 to 11, 2023 Deposition of original documents by clause-y candidates at KEA Bangalore after payment of fees. October 10, and 11, 2023 Last date for reporting to allocated college October 12, 2023, till 5:30 pm

Documents Required for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Application Form

NEET PG 2023 admit card

NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Class X mark sheet

Class XII mark sheet

MBBS marksheets

Qualifying degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Valid photo ID proof

Migration Certificate

Registration Certificate issued by MCI/SMC

Caste/community certificate (if applicable)

