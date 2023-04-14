BITSAT 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

BITSAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) will close the registrations for its BITSAT exam 2023 tomorrow, April 15, in online mode. Interested candidates who are yet to apply can register by visiting the official website- bitsadmission.com.

As per the given schedule, the BITSAT application correction window will open on April 16, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can make the required changes in their application form till April 20, 2023. The registration process for session 2 examinations for BITSAT 2023 will start from May 22 to June 12, 2023.

According to the details given on the website, candidates are required to submit a scanned copy of his/her photograph and a scanned photo of their signature in the prescribed format at the time of registration.

BITSAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

BITSAT Exam Pattern 2023

Those candidates who are eligible and are appearing for the BITSAT 2023 exams to get admission into the integrated first degree (B.E., B.Pharm, and M.Sc.) programmes can check the exam pattern mentioned in the table given below:

Subjects Number of Questions Physics 30 Chemistry 30 Logical Reasoning English Proficiency 20 10 Mathematics 40 Total No. of Questions 130

Check BITSAT 2023 information brochure here

How to fill out the BITSAT 2023 registration form?

Candidates who are appearing for the BITSAT exams 2023 can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the admission process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BITS Pilani i.e. bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the BITSAT 2023 application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the required details as asked in the application form

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the given format

Step 5: Go through all the details in the application form and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Download the BITSAT registration confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

