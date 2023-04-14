NATA 2023 Registration for Test 2nd, 3rd Begins, Apply at nata.in

NATA 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Council of Architecture has begun the registrations for the second and third exams. Candidates who wish to appear in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) must apply on the official website i.e. nata.in. Interested candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any extensions.

According to the official schedule, the authorities will conduct NATA’s 1st exam on April 21, 2023. Whereas, the second and third exams will be held on May 28 and July 9, 2023, respectively. The exams will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and evening. Moreover, there will be 125 questions carrying 200 marks.

NATA 2023 Exam Date

Particulars Exam Dates

NATA first exam

April 21, 2023 Session 1 10.00 am to 1.00 pm 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

NATA second exam



May 28, 2023 Session 1 10.00 am to 1.00 pm Session 2 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

NATA third exam

July 9, 2023 Session 1 10.00 am to 1.00 pm Session 2 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

How to Apply for NATA 2023?

Eligible candidates must apply for the second or third exam on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Log in with the required credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload required documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

