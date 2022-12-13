BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board Matric Annual Calendar Released, Check Complete Dates Here

BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Class 10th annual calendar on Twitter. According to that, the Bihar Board Matric exam 2023 will commnce from February 14, 2023 in two shifts. Students appearing for the exam can download BSEB Class 10 date sheet 2023 from the official website as well as from BSEB Twitter handle.

Also, a table with complete BSEB class 10 annual exam calendar 2023 has been provided below for the convinence of students. The detailed BSEB class 10 date sheet 2023 also include the release date of admit card. As per the schedule, Bihar Board class 10 admit card 2023 for final exam will be released on January 8. The BSEB Matric practicals and internal assessments will be held from January 19 to 21, 2023.

Tweet of BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

BSEB has tweeted - "The month-wise / date-wise activities of the Annual Calendar, 2023 being published for the important activities related to Secondary Examination are as follows." Check Tweet below -

माध्यमिक परीक्षा से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियों के लिए प्रकाशित किये जा रहे वार्षिक कैलेण्डर, 2023 की माहवार / तिथिवार गतिविधियाँ निम्नवत् हैं –

— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 13, 2022

BSEB Class 10 Annual Calendar 2023

Events Dates BSEB Matric Result March/April 2023 BSEB Compartmental/Special Exam Registration March/April 2023 Admit Card for BSEB Compartmental/Special Exam March/April 2023 BSEB Compartmental/Special and Practical Exam March/April 2023 BSEB Compartmental/Special Exam Result May/June 2023

BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

Dates First Shift (9:30 am to 12:15 pm) Second Shift (1:45 to 4:30 pm) February 14, 2023 Maths (110) Maths (210) February 15, 2023 Science (112) Science (212) February 16, 2023 Social Science (111) Social Science (211) February 17, 2023 English (113) English (213) February 20, 2023 Mother Language (101, 102, 103 and 104) Mother language (201, 202, 203 and 204) February 21, 2023 Second Indian Language Second Indian Language February 22, 2023 Elective subjects Elective subjects

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Registration Dates 2024

Events Dates Availability of BSEB class 10 dummy registration/dummy admit card 2024 and editing facility July 27 to August 10, 2023 Availability of BSEB class 10 registration window and admit card 2024 August 23 to September 7, 2023 Availability of Bihar Board class 10 exam form August 25 to September 8, 2023 BSEB 10 dummy admit card editing facility October 3 to 17, 2023 BSEB Class 10 sent up exam November 16 to 25, 2023 BSEB Matric 2024 date sheet December 10, 2023

