    BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board Matric Annual Calendar Released, Check Complete Dates Here

    BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board has announced the BSEB Matric annual calendar 2023 for the students. As per the Bihar board 10th date sheet 2023, the exams will be held from February 14 to 22. Students can check complete upcoming BSEB exam calendar for class 10 here. 

    Updated: Dec 13, 2022 17:30 IST
    BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Class 10th annual calendar on Twitter. According to that, the Bihar Board Matric exam 2023 will commnce from February 14, 2023 in two shifts. Students appearing for the exam can download BSEB Class 10 date sheet 2023 from the official website as well as from BSEB Twitter handle. 

    Also, a table with complete BSEB class 10 annual exam calendar 2023 has been provided below for the convinence of students. The detailed BSEB class 10 date sheet 2023 also include the release date of admit card. As per the schedule, Bihar Board class 10 admit card 2023 for final exam will be released on January 8. The BSEB Matric practicals and internal assessments will be held from January 19 to 21, 2023. 

    BSEB has tweeted - "The month-wise / date-wise activities of the Annual Calendar, 2023 being published for the important activities related to Secondary Examination are as follows." Check Tweet below -  

    Events 

    Dates 

    BSEB Matric Result 

    March/April 2023 

    BSEB Compartmental/Special Exam Registration

    March/April 2023 

    Admit Card for BSEB Compartmental/Special Exam

    March/April 2023 

    BSEB Compartmental/Special and Practical Exam

    March/April 2023 

    BSEB Compartmental/Special Exam Result

    May/June 2023

    Dates

    First Shift (9:30 am to 12:15 pm)

    Second Shift (1:45 to 4:30 pm)

    February 14, 2023

    Maths (110)

    Maths (210)

    February 15, 2023

    Science (112)

    Science (212)

    February 16, 2023

    Social Science (111)

    Social Science (211)

    February 17, 2023

    English (113)

    English (213)

    February 20, 2023

    Mother Language (101, 102, 103 and 104)

    Mother language (201, 202, 203 and 204)

    February 21, 2023

    Second Indian Language

    Second Indian Language

    February 22, 2023

    Elective subjects

    Elective subjects

    BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Registration Dates 2024  

    Events 

    Dates 

    Availability of BSEB class 10 dummy registration/dummy admit card 2024 and editing facility 

    July 27 to August 10, 2023

    Availability of BSEB class 10 registration window and admit card 2024

    August 23 to September 7, 2023

    Availability of Bihar Board class 10 exam form 

    August 25 to September 8, 2023

    BSEB 10 dummy admit card editing facility 

    October 3 to 17, 2023

    BSEB Class 10 sent up exam 

    November 16 to 25, 2023

    BSEB Matric 2024 date sheet 

    December 10, 2023

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
