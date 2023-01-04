BSEB Issues Class 12 Hall Ticket for Those Who Failed to Pay Exam Fee, Check Direct Link Here

Bihar Board Exams: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the admit cards for the intermediate practical exams scheduled to be held in the present year 2023. Those students who failed to deposit the respective examination fee within the specified time period will be able to view and download their admit cards on the official website.

As per the latest notification released by the BSEB portal, the board will be conducting the school exams according to the exam schedule 2023. The admit cards are available to download on the online portal inter23.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Admit Card 2023 - Download Here

The exam board officials stated that the admit cards for the Bihar intermediate practical exam 2023 will be available online by January 9, 2023.

BSEB Exam Instructions 2023

Students are instructed to collect their respective admit cards from their schools for the Class 12 Bihar Board. The school principals need to sign the admit card and then hand over it to students.

Furthermore, Class 12 students are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards. There will be exam centre information given on the admit cards such as the exam centre name and address. Along with this, the candidate’s name and roll number will also be there. Students will have to report on the accepted date and timing of the exam day as prescribed on the admit card.

BSEB Exams Schedule 2023

The Bihar board will organize the BSEB practical exams 2023 starting on January 10 and will conclude on January 20, 2023. Previously, BSEB released the intermediate admit cards for practical examination on December 19, 2022, on the website.

However, the Bihar board announced revised dates for the Bihar Exam Board Classes 10 and 12 in 2023. As per the timetable, the BSEB Class 10 exams will be commencing on February 14, 2023, while the last date will be February 22, 2023.

BSEB intermediate exam 2023 will be held between February 1 to February 11, 2023. In case of any query/issue related to the BSEB practical exam 12th admit card 2023 download, students can contact the Bihar Board at their contact number available on the website.

