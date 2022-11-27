CAT 2022 Today: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Important Documents to Carry

CAT 2022 Exam Today: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore is conducting the CAT 2022 Exam today - November 27, 2022. The exam is being conducted in three shifts. Slot 1 will begin at 8:30 AM, Slot 2 at 12:30 PM, and Slot 3 at 4:30 PM. the exam is being conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Candidates appearing can check below the CAT 2022 Exam important documents to carry to the exam centre, exam day guidelines etc.

CAT 2022 is being conducted online mode. Students are required to answer 66 questions in total which will be divided into three sections namely - VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension), DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) and QA (Quantitative Aptitude).

What To Carry to the Exam Centre

The CAT 2022 exams will be conducted in 151 exam cities. Candidates are required to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam. Students must make sure that they carry the following documents with them to the exam centre

CAT 2022 Admit Card

Valid Photo ID Card such as Driving License, Aadhar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Voters ID

Passport size Photograph

CAT 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

CAT 2022 is being conducted online. Students are advised to read through the exam day guidelines carefully.

Reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam since there will be a registration and iris scanning of the students.

Students must carry their CAT 2022 Admit Card copy along with a valid Photo ID proof.

Items such as Laptops, Camera, Smartwatches, Mobile phone, or any other similar device is strictly prohibited at the exam centre.

Stationery items will be provided inside the exam hall for rough work.

Candidates are advised to wear loose clothing and not wear clothes with huge pockets or any kind of metal or jewellery.

