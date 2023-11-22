CAT 2023 IIM Kozhikode Admission Policy Revised, Check Details Here

IIM Kozhikode Admission 2023: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has revised the 2024-25 admission policy for the management programmes. The CAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the postgraduate programmes for the 2024-25 academic year can check the complete admission policy and details here.

As per the revised policy, the final weightage given for CAT exams is 35% while the gender diversity for the PGP admissions will have a 10% weightage and academic diversity will have 5% weightage. According to the admission policy followed until the previous year both the components carried a total weightage of 10% for shortlisting candidates.

This year IIM Kozhikode will be following a three-step selection process for admissions to the PG programme which includes registration, shortlisting for the Writing Ability Test, and Personal Interview. The final shortlisting will be based on the CAT 2023 score and the performance of the students in the WAT and PI sections. The list of candidates shortlisted for stage 2 will be released by IIM Kozhikode in the last week of January 2024 while the final merit list will be announced in the second week of May 2024.

IIM Kozhikode 2024 Admission Policy

IIM Kozhikode will be conducting admissions to the MBA programme in three stages. The details regarding each stage and the admission policy details and given below.

Stage 1

According to the admission policy provided, candidates who have opted for IIM Kozhikode in their CAT 2023 applications and fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria will receive an email for the online registration process. Only such candidates will be considered for the second stage of admissions. Candidates applying must have a minimum of 60% aggregate in their degree course.

Stage 2

During stage 2 of admissions, the list of candidates under each reservation category will be prepared based on the Aggregate Index Score (AIS) computed based on the performance of students in the CAT Exam, their academic performance in classes 10 and 12, and their work experience and gender/ academic diversity. The class 10 and 12 percentages will be calculated based on the aggregate marks in each subject.

Stage 3

Stage 3 of admissions will be the written test and interview. The WAT and PI exams will be conducted at the institute and based on the scores the category-wise merit list will be released. Candidates will be admitted based on the category-wise merit list.

Also Read: TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration Extended To November 23, Check Revised Schedule Here