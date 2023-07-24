  1. Home
CAT 2023 notification to release by this week, check top IIMs as per NIRF ranking

CAT 2023: It is expected that the notification of the Common Admission Test will be released by this week and the registration will commence a week later. Check the list of top IIMs as per NIRF rankings here

Updated: Jul 24, 2023 14:18 IST
CAT 2023: The notification for Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to management programmes offered by IIMs is expected to be released by this week. However, there has been no official update regarding it. The notification will include details on the exam date, registration fee, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, syllabus, examination centres, admission process and programmes offered.

As per media reports, this time, IIM Lucknow will be conducting the MBA entrance exam. CAT is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023.  The application form of CAT is made available a week later after the notification is released. Candidates can get details and complete CAT registration online at iimcat.ac.in. 

CAT Dates 2023 

Here, candidates can check the tentative dates of IIM CAT. Once the notification is released, all the dates will be updated here: 

Events

Dates

Notification release

July 2023

CAT registrations 

First week of August

CAT admit card release date

Last week of October 2023

CAT mock test link activation

Fourth week of October 2023

CAT exam date

Last week of November 2023

CAT result

First week of January 2024

Check Top IIMs as per NIRF Rankings 

CAT-qualified candidates can take admission at IIMs as per their rank and marks. Check below the list to know the top IIMs as per NIRF rankings: 

Name 

NIRF Rank 

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

1

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

2

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

3

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

4

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

6

Indian Institute of Management Indore

8

Indian Institute of Management Raipur

11

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

12

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

16

Indian Institute of Management Kashipur

19

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

22

Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

24

What is the eligibility criteria for CAT 2023? 

The minimum eligibility criteria for CAT is graduation in any stream. Check the detailed eligibility criteria below:

  • Bachelor's degree with a minimum 50% aggregate or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent aggregate for SC, ST and PWD/DA category) from a recognised university.
  • Candidates with professional degrees (CA/CS/ICWA) with the required percentage can also appear for CAT.
  • Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification or awaiting the result are also eligible to appear in the exam.

