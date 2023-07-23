MHT CET MBA Provisional Merit List Releases, Download PDFs Here

MHT MBA Provisional Merit List 2023: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the provisional merit list for MHT MBA CET CAP round 2023 in online mode. The merit lists have been released for the All India and Maharashtra State (MS) category candidates. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check and download the provisional merit lists from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has also released the list of candidates who are not qualified for the provisional merit to get admission into first-year post-graduate technical courses in management admissions (MBA/MMS). They can click on the direct links provided below to download the provisional merit lists.

MHT MBA CAP Provisional Merit List 2023 Official Links

Candidates can check the direct link to download the merit list in the table below:

Particulars Direct Links Provisional Merit List for Admission to First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in Management Admissions (MBA/MMS) for All India Candidates Download Here Provisional Merit List for Admission to First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in Management Admissions (MBA/MMS) for Maharashtra Candidates Download Here List of non-qualified candidates for provisional merit Click Here

Details mentioned on the MHT MBA CAP Provisional Merit List 2023

The MAH MBA/MMS Common Entrance Test CAP round merit lists comprise of important details of the candidate. Check the list of the details mentioned on it below:

Candidate's name Application ID Gender University Candidature type Category MH CET Percentile Qualifying marks

How to download Maha State CET Cell (MBA/MMS) Provisional Merit List 2023 Online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the merit lists from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT State Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MBA/MMS tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the direct links to download the MH CET MBA/MMS CAP provisional merit list available

Step 4: The merit lists will appear in the new window

Step 5: Download the pdf and print a hard copy of it for future reference

