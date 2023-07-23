CSEET July Admit Card 2023 OUT, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET July 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for CSEET July 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the CSEET July exam for the academic year 2023, can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website - icsi.edu.

In order to download the admit cards, candidates need to enter the necessary login credentials such as application number and date of birth in the login window. As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the CSEET July session exam on July 30, 2023, in an online mode under remote proctoring.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notification below:

Login credentials required to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2023

Candidates need to enter the necessary details in the login window to download the CSEET hall ticket. Check the details below:

Application number (Unique ID)

Date of birth

Details mentioned on the ICSI CSEET July admit card 2023

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to read all the instructions and important details mentioned on it carefully. Check the details that are provided on it given below.

Candidate's name

Application number

ICSI CSEET exam date and time

CSEET July 2023 exam venue

Exam day instructions

How to download the ICSI CSEET July session 2023 admit card online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the CSEET July hall ticket from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of ICSI: icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the students' tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the CSEET admit card link given

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET admit card for July session 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 From July 24, Know How to Register Here

