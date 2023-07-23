  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CSEET July Admit Card 2023 OUT, Get Direct Link Here

CSEET July Admit Card 2023 OUT, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET July 2023: ICSI has released the admit card for CSEET July 2023 online. Candidates appearing for the CSEET July exam 2023 can download their hall tickets through the official website. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 23, 2023 12:47 IST
ICSI CSEET July 2023 Admit Card
ICSI CSEET July 2023 Admit Card

ICSI CSEET July 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for CSEET July 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the CSEET July exam for the academic year 2023, can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website - icsi.edu. 

In order to download the admit cards, candidates need to enter the necessary login credentials such as application number and date of birth in the login window. As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the CSEET July session exam on July 30, 2023, in an online mode under remote proctoring. 

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notification below:

CSEET July Admit Card Notice

Login credentials required to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2023

Candidates need to enter the necessary details in the login window to download the CSEET hall ticket. Check the details below:

  • Application number (Unique ID)
  • Date of birth

Details mentioned on the ICSI CSEET July admit card 2023

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to read all the instructions and important details mentioned on it carefully. Check the details that are provided on it given below.

  • Candidate's name
  • Application number
  • ICSI CSEET exam date and time
  • CSEET July 2023 exam venue
  • Exam day instructions

How to download the ICSI CSEET July session 2023 admit card online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the CSEET July hall ticket from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of ICSI: icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the students' tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the CSEET admit card link given 

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials such as application number and date of birth 

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET admit card for July session 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use 

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 From July 24, Know How to Register Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023