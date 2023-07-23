Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 From July 24, Know How to Register Here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced that the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Tes (NEET) undergraduate 2023 counselling will start from July 24, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2023 exam will be able to register for the counselling through the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023, once the registration window opens.

The Maha CET Cell has not released any information brochure or schedule for the NEET UG counselling. It is advisable for the candidates to keep checking the official website to get the latest updates.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 - Direct Link (Official Website)

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registrations for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling starts July 24, 2023 Last date to register for counselling To be notified

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents in the NEET UG counselling registration form to complete the Maharashtra NEET UG registrations.

NEET 2023 Admit Card

NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter

Class 10th certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12th certificate and mark sheet

Govt-issued ID proofs (Aadhaar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport-size photographs of the candidate

Caste Certificate (if required)

PwD Certificate (if required)

Provisional Allotment Letter

How to register for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023?

Medical aspirants can register for the NEET UG counselling in online mode. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login credentials and fill out the registration form

Step 4: Upload all the documents required and make the payment of the prescribed fee

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit the Maharashtra NEET UG registration form

Step 6: Print a hardcopy of the counselling registration confirmation page for future use

