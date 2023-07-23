Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 From July 24, Know How to Register Here

  1. Home
Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: The Maha CET cell will start the registrations for NEET UG counselling tomorrow: July 24, 2023. Once the registration starts, qualified NEET UG candidates can register for counselling at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023. Check details here

Updated: Jul 23, 2023 11:35 IST
Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced that the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Tes (NEET) undergraduate 2023 counselling will start from July 24, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2023 exam will be able to register for the counselling through the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023, once the registration window opens. 

The Maha CET Cell has not released any information brochure or schedule for the NEET UG counselling. It is advisable for the candidates to keep checking the official website to get the latest updates. 

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 - Direct Link (Official Website)

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events 

Dates

Registrations for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling starts 

July 24, 2023

Last date to register for counselling 

To be notified

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2023 

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents in the NEET UG counselling registration form to complete the Maharashtra NEET UG registrations.

  • NEET 2023 Admit Card
  • NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter
  • Class 10th certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
  • Class 12th certificate and mark sheet
  • Govt-issued ID proofs (Aadhaar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
  • Eight passport-size photographs of the candidate
  • Caste Certificate (if required)
  • PwD Certificate (if required)
  • Provisional Allotment Letter

How to register for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023? 

Medical aspirants can register for the NEET UG counselling in online mode. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login credentials and fill out the registration form

Step 4: Upload all the documents required and make the payment of the prescribed fee

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit the Maharashtra NEET UG registration form

Step 6: Print a hardcopy of the counselling registration confirmation page for future use

