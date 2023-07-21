  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JoSAA Round 5 Result Today at josaa.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

JoSAA Round 5 Result Today at josaa.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023: JoSAA will release the seat allocation result for round 5 today: July 21, 2023. Once released, candidates can check their results at josaa.nic.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 11:26 IST
JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023 Round 5 Result
JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023 Round 5 Result

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment 2023 Result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allocation result for round 5 today: July 21, 2023, in online mode. As per the official schedule, the examination authority will release the results at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling can check their seat allocation result through the official website  - josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in the respective engineering colleges will have to report online between July 21 and 24, 2023 for admission. The online reporting process comprises fee payment, uploading of documents, and response by candidates to queries. The last date to respond to queries is July 25, 2023. 

JoSAA  Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023  - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 5 Dates 

Candidates can check the below-given table to know the admission schedule for JoSAA round 5 counselling 2023: 

Events

Dates

Seat Allocation (Round 5)

July 21, 2023 (at 5 pm)

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 5)

July 21 to 24, 2023 by 5 pm

Last day to respond to a query (Round 5)

July 25, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to check JoSAA  Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023 online?

Engineering aspirants can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the seat allotment result for round 5. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the seat allotment result for round 5 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and other details in the provided space

Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed

Step 5: The JoSAA seat allotment result for round 5 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download it for future reference

Also Read: AP NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023