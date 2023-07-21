JoSAA Round 5 Result Today at josaa.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment 2023 Result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allocation result for round 5 today: July 21, 2023, in online mode. As per the official schedule, the examination authority will release the results at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling can check their seat allocation result through the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in the respective engineering colleges will have to report online between July 21 and 24, 2023 for admission. The online reporting process comprises fee payment, uploading of documents, and response by candidates to queries. The last date to respond to queries is July 25, 2023.

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 5 Dates

Candidates can check the below-given table to know the admission schedule for JoSAA round 5 counselling 2023:

Events Dates Seat Allocation (Round 5) July 21, 2023 (at 5 pm) Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 5) July 21 to 24, 2023 by 5 pm Last day to respond to a query (Round 5) July 25, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to check JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023 online?

Engineering aspirants can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the seat allotment result for round 5.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the seat allotment result for round 5 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and other details in the provided space

Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed

Step 5: The JoSAA seat allotment result for round 5 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download it for future reference

Also Read: AP NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

