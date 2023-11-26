CAT 2023 Slot 2 Exam Analysis: Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CAT 2023 Slot 2 Analysis: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow is administering the Common Admission Test, CAT today: November 26, 2023. IIM CAT 2023 is being conducted in three slots. The second slot has now been concluded at 2:30 PM. The CAT 2023 question paper comprises verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative aptitude.

According to the CAT 2023 marking scheme, 3 marks will be granted for each correct answer in MCQ-type questions and -1 will be deducted for every wrong answer. Whereas, in non-MCQ questions, 3 marks will be awarded for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking.

Candidates appearing for CAT 2023 Slot 2 can check out the exam analysis by candidates, type of questions, exam difficulty level, and expected cut-off here.

CAT Exam 2023 Slot Timings

Slots Exam Timings Reporting Time Last Entry Allowed Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:15 AM Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM

CAT 2023 Slot 2 Analysis by CATKing

According to the experts, CAT SLOT 2 surprised students with relatively Verbal Sections: 3/4 RC were easy to Moderate, with a Twist of 1 Mandatory Question - Odd one OUT, Reading comprehension dominated the exam; the Second Section: DILR Section was on the Difficult side with 1 out of 4 sets was easy to Moderate, and Non-Engineers had some difficulties to solve 2nd /3rd and 4th Set, In the Quants section, Algebra & Arithmetic dominated the exam, Geometry / Time speed distance was doable, All the algebra questions came in right at the start which was a little intimidating for a few. Students found Quants and DILR sections to be difficult sections, A Few of the Sets had reminisces of the 2019 Exam (A similar coin-based set had appeared ). CAT Convenor ( Sanjeet Singh Phogat’s) background in Operations was seen in the exam with his love of Statistics and Algebra. Overall ll the exam was moderate to difficult.

The CAT 2023 slot 2 examination proved to be a moderate affair, standing in stark contrast to the challenges encountered in Slot 1. Let's delve into a comprehensive analysis of each section.

The verbal Ability section was relatively straightforward, with a mix of diverse passages. The questions were predominantly inference-based, with a few testing factual knowledge. Overall, the Verbal Ability section leaned more toward the manageable side.

The DILR section in CAT 2023 Slot 2 ranged from moderate to difficult. While the questions were not overly conditional, solving the set was crucial for answering all questions accurately.

Quantitative Aptitude in CAT 2023 Slot 2 was tougher than last year and the morning slot. The questions, while lengthy to read, were generally easy to solve for those whose concepts are clear. The exam started up with All Algebra 7 Questions coming together back to back intimidating the students who feared Algebra Module. Notably, the geometry questions were limited to two, deviating from the past trend. CAT 2023 Slot 2 displayed a fair mix of question types, presenting a balanced challenge to the candidates on the conceptual front. Selecting the questions that don’t eat up your time was inevitable.

Section No of Questions VARC 24 Questions DILR 20 Questions QA 22 Questions Total 66 Questions

Overall the exam was Moderate and a little tough when compared to 2022. VARC was more inference-based but had Reading comprehension passages all from the predicted Topics. DILR was Moderate in difficulty terms but felt a little time-consuming and lengthy.

CAT 2023 Slot 2 exhibited a moderate difficulty level overall, contrasting with the challenges faced in Slot 1. The Verbal Ability section was manageable, with a mix of easy and difficult passages, while the DILR section ranged from moderate to difficult.

The QA section maintained a moderate difficulty level with questions resembling the previous year's paper. Despite some complexity in topics like geometry and mathematical reasoning, the paper provided a balanced mix of challenges and familiar concepts, requiring candidates to showcase adaptability and problem-solving skills. Overall, CAT 2023 Slot 2 presented a fair and well-rounded assessment for aspirants.

Negative marking existed for the Multiple choice questions; 1/3rd ie 0.33 negative marks. Type in The answer Questions didn’t have any negative marking similar to the CAT 2022.

Navigating the Verbal, DILR, and QA Challenges

Sectional Analysis:

Overall Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

VARC 24 Questions:

Reading comprehension was dominated in the verbal section. There were 4 passages with 4 Questions each. More inference-based questions and not factual, there were close options too so it needed little focus while solving.

TITA's Verbal ability was overall Moderate.

2 Out of Context (OOC) Questions, involving 5 statements with tricky connections.

2 Parajumbles Questions, each with 4 statements.

2 Parasummary Questions, with options that were easy but closely related.

2 Paragraph Completion Questions, 1 Question was tricky and 1 was doable out of the two

Summary of Questions

Reading Comprehension 16 Questions

The Reading comprehension was based on the following themes:

Passage 1: Netflix in Europe (Cultural Shift): Easy to Read

This passage offered a straightforward exploration of how Netflix is changing in Europe, focusing on cultural shifts. The ease of comprehension made it accessible to candidates.

Passage 2: History Based: Doable

Marked by difficult vocabulary, this history-based passage posed a challenge for candidates. It tested not only comprehension skills but also the ability to navigate through intricate language.

Passage 3: Self-Care Type: Little Tricky

The passage, centered around self-care, introduced a degree of trickiness. Candidates needed to navigate through nuanced content, requiring a careful understanding of the context.

Passage 4 - Liberalism: Difficult

This passage delved into liberalism and presented a challenge with very long compound sentences. Comprehending the content proved difficult, and familiarity with Aeon might have provided an advantage.

In terms of other question types, the para jumbles were easy, as were the Out of Context questions. Para Summary questions were also on the easier side. Para Completion(Fill in the Blank) consisted of one tricky and one easy question, evaluating candidates' understanding of the passages' structure.

Overall, the VARC section offered a diverse set of challenges, requiring candidates to navigate through passages of varying complexity and showcasing their reading and comprehension skills. The questions had hints of inferences which required students to understand the author’s arguments and what strengthened and weakened it.

Ideal Attempts in VARC Section: 16-18 Questions

Module Total Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 16 Questions | 4 RC Passages Moderate Para jumbles 2 Questions Easy to Moderate Parasummary 2 Questions Easy to Moderate Para jumbles - Out of Context 2 Questions Moderate to Tough Para Completion 2 Questions Easy Total 24 Questions Good Attempts 16+

DILR 24 Questions

The DILR section in CAT 2023 Slot 2 presented a mix of moderate to difficult sets, demanding candidates' analytical prowess and time management skills. Let's delve into the specifics of each set.

Summary of Questions

Set 1: Ride - 3 Girls Taking Ride: Moderate

This set revolved around three girls taking rides at four different time slots, each associated with a different price.

Set 2: 3x3 Grid Box with Coins Placement: Difficult

A 3x3 grid box where coins were placed in rows, requiring calculations involving mean, median, and mode. This set posed a challenge due to its calculation-intensive nature. Candidates had to navigate through intricate computations to determine the placement of coins accurately.

Set 3: Competition with Numbered Balls 1-9: Very Easy

Three individuals in a competition taking out balls numbered 1-9. This set was comparatively straightforward, testing candidates on basic logical reasoning. It provided a breather amid more complex sets.

Set 4: Start and End of 5 Companies: Moderate

Involving the start and end of five companies with the amount raised in each year. This set introduced many complex conditions but was overall manageable. 1 Crore Revenue was mentioned

The DILR section in CAT 2023 Slot 2 demanded a balanced approach from candidates, testing their ability to handle both moderately complex and challenging scenarios with the need for strategic decision-making on which sets to tackle first.

Quants 22 Questions: (TITA 8)

CAT 2023 Slot 2 brought forth a dynamic mix of questions in the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section, consisting of 22 questions. Here's a summarized breakdown of the crucial observations:

General Observations:

Questions exhibited a striking resemblance to the previous year's paper, reflecting a consistent trend in QA.

Geometry saw a reduction in weightage, with only 2 questions dedicated to this topic.

The questions in this slot did not encompass a blend of concepts but demanded intricate calculations involving numerous multiplication factors.

Functions, including graphs, assumed a pivotal role, receiving higher weightage in this slot.

Section Overview:

Topic Number of Questions Difficulty Level Easy Questions( Must Attempt) Arithmetic Multiple Questions Moderate Scenario involving Pipe A B C, demanding calculation-intensive tasks Algebra Roots Question Moderate Distinct roots scenario Geometry Mixed Questions Moderate Combination of triangles, circles, and a mensuration question Modern Math Geometric Progression Moderate A question centering on Geometric Progression Numbers/Miscellaneous Not Applicable NA No specific questions categorized under this domain

The initial set of 7-8 questions predominantly delved into algebra before transitioning to arithmetic questions.

Four Type-in-the-Answer (TITA) questions were embedded within the section.

Question Distribution:

The overall difficulty level of QA was assessed as moderate, with an emphasis on intricate calculations.

Algebra emerged as a prominent focus, featuring 3-4 sequence and series questions.

Geometric progressions were also seen

Geometry, though reduced in weightage, retained significance with 2 questions.

The section's likeness to CAT 2017 was notable, suggesting a degree of continuity in the examination pattern.

Analysis by Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul), CEO Founder CATKing

CAT 2023 Slot 2 Analysis- Initial Response

Both slots were deemed moderate by the students' responses. However, the CAT slot 2 analysis indicates that it is much simpler than the previous slot. CAT 2023 Slot 2 Analysis- Overall VARC: It was easier than previous year and the same as CAT 2023 slot 1

LRDI- Difficult as last year and as per CAT 2023 slot 1

QA- The overall difficulty level of this section was difficult as compared to CAT slot 1 Section name Total Questions Non-MCQ questions Difficulty level Number of doable questions VARC 24 4 Moderate 12-14 DILR 20 6 Moderate-Difficult 8-9 QA 22 7 Difficult 9-10 Total 66 17 Moderate-Difficult 30

