CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Important Circular Released for Schools about Class 10, Class 12 Results

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Important Circular: Even as lakhs of students await CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022, the Board has released an important circular or notification for schools. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh notice for schools ahead of the CBSE Term 2 Results 2022. The latest update shared by CBSE Board talks about the eligibility of candidates for SSC and SSCE 2022. While the notification doesn’t specifically provide an update about the CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date, but it does mention that the preparation for the declaration of results is in its final stage and it should be announced soon.

What does the latest CBSE Circular say?

The latest circular issued by the CBSE Board is from its Panchkula office for the region on 4th July 2022 - Monday as per a report filed by a leading media agency. The notice which has been shared by schools from the Panchkula regions says that the pre-result activities for the declaration of CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 are in their final stage. The notice also mentions that CBSE 10th Results 2022 will be declared by the board immediately following the completion of all the tasks and activities of the results.

Furthermore, the circular informs that a few schools had reached out to the CBSE Board seeking cancellation of candidates from the list for some students as they were eligible for exams due to passing the Class 10 Exams in 2022. The notice has invited schools to once again review the list and submit a final one consisting of names of candidates who are begin sponsored for SSC and SSCE 2022 within two days. The notice has invited schools to correct any errors or discrepancies in the list of eligible candidates, if needed, by 6th July 2022.

