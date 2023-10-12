CBSE Board Exam 2024 Form Submission Date for Private Candidates Extended, Check Notice Here

CBSE Board Exam Form 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to fill up the exam form for private candidates of classes 10 and 12 today. As per the notice released, the CBSE board exam form 2024 can be filled and submitted by October 18, 2023, without any late fees. They can fill up the exam form and pay the application fees online at cbse.gov.in.

Also, those who could not apply within the specified deadline can still fill up the CBSE exam form 2024 by paying late fees. Private students can fill in the form by paying additional fees from October 19 to 25, 2023. CBSE Board exam 2024 is likely to be held in February/ March/ April 2024 for private candidates.

CBSE Board Exam Form 2024 Dates for Private Students

Those willing to appear for the CBSE board exam can fill up the form till the extended deadline. Check the table below to know the revised dates:

Events Dates Last date to fill CBSE exam form without late fees October 18, 2023 Last date to apply for CBSE board exam with late fees October 19 to 25, 2023

CBSE Board Fees 2024

Private candidates appearing for five exams of CBSE classes 10th, and 12th exams have to pay Rs 1,500 as a registration fee. Those from Nepal will have to pay the same fee but candidates taking the exam in other countries will have to pay Rs 10,000. For each additional subject Indian candidates have to pay Rs 300 while those from Nepal and other countries will have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

The fee structure for the compartment exam is the same for the additional subjects. For practical tests, Indian and Nepalese candidates have to pay Rs 150 per subject while those from other countries have to pay Rs 350 per subject.

