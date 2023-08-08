CBSE releases instructions regarding online registration and LOC for academic year 2023-24, check pdf here

CBSE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification asking all the CBSE-affiliated schools to keep the data ready for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2023-24. Along with this, the schools have been also asked to have the List of Candidates (LOC) data ready for registration purposes. CBSE directed schools to collect the correct data of students and the subjects offered to avoid inconvenience later.

The board issued prior intimation to the schools as the registration and LOC submission will commence soon for board exams 2024. As per last year’s update, the registration of students will be done through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE instructions Regarding Online Registration and LOC Notice

It has been stated in the notice, “It is informed that CBSE will soon start the online process for registration of students in Classes 9 and 11 and submission of the List of Candidates (LoC) for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24.”

The board asked schools to complete all the activities related to online registration and submission of LOC so that schools can complete the registration and list submission process correctly and within the given time schedule.

Schools are not registering student’s data in the LOC on time

As per the notice released, CBSE’s has observed that schools are not entering candidate’s data in the LOC on time and requesting the board to accept the students beyond the time schedule. “This jeopardizes and hampers the subsequent activities related to the conduct of examinations and declaration of results,” the board added. “This prior intimation is given to the schools to keep the data ready first for LOC and thereafter registration so that schools could complete all activities on time,” CBSE stated.

