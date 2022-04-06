CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: Exam Roll Numbers to Remain Same, CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Hall Tickets Expected Soon

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: As per the updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Term 2 Board Exams from 26th April 2022. For the exams, the board will issue the CBSE term 2 admit card for class 10th and 12th regular students. Earlier, the board had already shared the CBSE 10, 12 board 2022 roll numbers in term 1. Students may please note that the roll numbers will remain the same.

As per the information available, CBSE Roll Numbers are expected to be released soon. The board is now expected to release the CBSE Term 2 admit card and share the same with the respective schools. As for the private candidates, the admit card or roll numbers will be issued on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022

CBSE admit card for term 2 will also have the exam dates for the student for the chosen subjects. Also, the general instructions regarding the examination, dos and don’ts, what is allowed and now as well as COVID-19 guidelines will be printed on the CBSE Term 2 admit cards. Students are advised to download and keep the admit card safe till the declaration of their results.

How to Download CBSE Term 2 Admit Card or Roll Number 2022

Regular students can get their CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 roll numbers and admit card from their respective schools. Students are advised to remember that the roll number issued at the time of Term 1 will remain the same but admit card will be issued again.

For the private students, CBSE will release the admit card or roll numbers online. They will be able to download the roll numbers with the information regarding their exam centre and subjects from the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Centre 2022 For Classes 10th and 12th

As per media updates, the CBSE term 2 exam centres may change. The board has decided to do away with home centres for Term 2. All students will be allotted examination centres. While a few exam centres might remain the same, the students who had self-centre will now have to go to another school to write the examination. Information regarding the new exam centre will be released along with the CBSE roll number or admit card.

