CBSE Board Exam 2022: Fake Circular About Reduction in Term 1 Exam Weightage Goes Viral

CBSE Term 1 Exam Weightage Circular Fake: Amid rumours and speculations around CBSE Board Exam 2022, a circular claiming a reduction in the weightage in the Term 1 Exam marks had gone viral on social media. Based on this, several media agencies had reported that the CBSE Board had announced a reduction in the weightage given to Term 1 Exam Marks for both Class 10 and Class 12 Exams. However, soon after the circular went viral, CBSE Board issued an important clarification confirming that the circular was indeed fake and so far there has been no final weightage has been decided for Term 1 and Term 2 Exams.

What does the Fake CBSE Circular Say?

As per the circular, the theory marks are expected to be added in the ratio of 30 and 70 per cent. This means the theory marks and not the practical marks. From what is understood, the board is likely to do a 30:70 split of theory marks and add the internal/ practical marks as is. These will then be added to get the final results. However, this has now proven to be fake news and doesn't hold true.

The board is also expected to moderate CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 marks for the theory papers as per standard practice. The board moderated the marks scored by students by assessing the difficulty level of various sets and normalizing the scores. Again, this development has also been refuted by the CBSE Board and students have been advised to only refer to trusted sources of information for such updates

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Dates

As per the official date sheet, the CBSE Board Term 2 Exam will be held from 26th April 2022 onwards for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. As per the timetable, CBSE 10th Exam 2022 will conclude on 24th May while the Class 12 Term 2 Exam will continue until 15th June 2022. Term 2 Exam of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held base on 50% of the rationalized syllabus. Moreover, the exam papers would consist of both Objective Questions (MCQs) as well as subjective questions. With the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Dates approaching closer, rumours and fake news and circulars have become very common on social media platforms.

