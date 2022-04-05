JEE Main 2022 April Session Registrations to Close Today, Admit Cards Likely by 15th April, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Registration Ends: As per the official schedule, NTA – National Testing Agency will conclude the online registration process for JEE Main 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Application Process will end today – 5th April 2022 at 9:50 PM. Earlier, the application process was to end on 31st March but was extended following requests from applicants. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration process can log onto the JEE Main Application Portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in and complete their process.

When will JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Released?

With the JEE Main 2022 Exam scheduled to be held on 21st, 24th, 25th, 29th April and 1st and 2nd May 2022; the next important event or step in the exam cycle will be the release of JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards. While the exact date for the release of JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is yet to be notified, tentatively, NTA has said that the hall tickets will be issued for all the students by mid-April 2022 or the second week of April 2022. This puts the JEE Main 2022 Date around 15th April 2022. Candidates should note that this is merely a tentative date and the official JEE Main Admit Card Release Date will be notified by NTA soon.

How to Register for JEE Main 2022 online?

Like previous sessions, the NTA is holding the application process for the JEE Main 2022 exam for engineering aspirants completely online. The detailed procedure for JEE Main 2022 Registration is explained in a step-wise manner below:

Step 7: Verify all the details and submit the application form on the portal Step 8: Download a softcopy of the application submission confirmation page

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is scheduled to be held in May 2022. Engineering aspirants who are unable to appear for the April session can register and appear for the entrance test in the May session.

